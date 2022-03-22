The Bijou Star Files: We’re About To Experience A 6 Month Power Withdrawal

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 22, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 Cent Says There Will Be No New “Power” Shows on Starz for Six Months [Video]

The latest chapter in 50 Cent’s long-simmering feud with Starz is unfolding, with the hip-hop mogul expressing his frustration with the network over his latest series Power Book IV: Force as well as a general tendency to drag its feet on renewals. Read More

Instacart Joins Growing List Of Ride-Share & Delivery Services Adding Fuel Surcharges

Instacart is following in the footsteps of Uber and Lyft by officially adding a surcharge to all orders due to the increase in nationwide gas prices. It was recently announced that Instacart is implementing a fuel surcharge and an additional .40 cents will be added to each order. Read More

Hampton University Invites Ukrainian & Other International Students To Continue Their Education At No Cost During The 2022 Summer Session

The doors will always be open for students in need when it comes to HBCUs! Read More

Beyoncé Reportedly Talking to Oscars About Doing Performance From Tennis Courts in Compton

With the 2022 Academy Awards airing this Sunday, March 27, on ABC, it’s being reported that Beyoncé might be delivering a virtual performance from a tennis court in Compton to open the show, Read More

D.L. Hughley Gives His Version of Run-In With Theophilus London Over Kanye Feud

On Monday, rapper Theophilus London made headlines after he appeared to confront D.L. Hughley over comments he made about Kanye West. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Countersuit by Carl Crawford’s 1501 Label Over ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ Dispute

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment’s legal back-and-forth doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, as the label has now countersued Meg. It claims her 2021 effort Something for Thee Hotties wasn’t an album and shouldn’t be counted toward their contractual agreement. Read More

Protest To Be Held During Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Visit To Jamaica Over Slavery Reparations

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently two days into their Caribbean tour, as part of the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and already it is not going well for them. Read More

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Read More

Plane With 132 People Aboard Crashes in Southern China

A Boeing 737 operated by China Eastern Airlines has crashed in the Guangxi province, regional authorities said Monday. 132 people have been confirmed to have been on board. Read More

LeBron James on Passing Karl Malone on Career Scoring List: ‘It’s an Honor’

LeBron James has made another historical victory in his basketball career. He passed Karl Malone‘s all-time score of 36,928 points. Read More

Match Launches New Dating App for Single Parents

Match is launching a new dating app for single parents. Read More

New Study Says You Should Have at Least Eight Characters in Your Password to Lower Chances of Being Hacked

A new study suggests that if your passwords aren’t at least eight characters long, you could be at risk of getting hacked. Read More

Shanghai Disneyland Shut Down Temporarily Due to Rise in Covid Cases in China

Shanghai Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors due to increased coronavirus cases in China. Read More

Say What Now? White Cop Grab, Tase Unarmed Black Man After He Asked to Speak With Supervisor During Traffic Stop [Video]

A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer’s supervisor, video footage shows. Read More

Lizzo Will Be Double-Dipping As The Host And Musical Guest On ‘SNL’ Next Month [Photo]

Lizzo is returning to Saturday Night Live for her first appearance since her performance as the musical guest in 2019. Read More

Angela Bassett Says Black Panther Sequel Will ‘Top’ the Original Film: ‘Going to Be Amazing’ [Video]

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Finished’ Latest Round of IVF: ‘Everything Is Good’ [Photos]

Chrissy Teigen is feeling good about her journey with in vitro fertilization. Read More

Bow Wow Says He Makes $20K Per Post for Instagram Promo, Earns $10K For Hosting Club Events

It’s been 17 years since Bow Wow (real name is Shad Moss) released “Fresh Azimiz,” and he’s still reminding the world that you simply can’t get it crunk like he can. Read More

Kanye Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘Away A Lot Working’ & ‘Wants To Go For Full Custody’ Of Their 4 Children, Says Insider

Will Kanye “Ye” West be taking Kim Kardashian to court in hopes of getting full custody of their 4 children? Read More

Jussie Smollett – Judge Rules That Osundairo Brothers Can Move Forward W/ Defamation Suit Against Actor’s Attorney Over ‘Whiteface’ Comments

The legal saga surrounding Jussie Smollett’s staged hate crime lives to see another day. According to reports, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland has ruled that comments made 3 years ago by Jussie Smollett’s Los Angeles-based attorney Tina Glandian claiming that Nigerian brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo might have attacked the actor while in “whiteface” could be construed as defamation. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers fans give standing ovation to LeBron James for moving up to 2nd on NBA’s all-time scoring list

Akron native LeBron James was back in Northeast Ohio on Monday night as his Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Read More

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives nearly 1,700 donations since Deshaun Watson’s trade to Browns

“We were able to see that the community was sending a clear message that they support survivors, and they don’t stand with sexual violence.” Read More

KYLIE & TRAVIS OUR BABY’S NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE… Didn’t Seem to Suit Him

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going back to the drawing board on baby names … she says they are changing their newborn son’s name from Wolf. Read More

DESHAUN WATSONSPOTTED WITH GF AT MUSIC FEST… After Browns Trade

Deshaun Watson may be a Cleveland Brown, but he’s still in the city of Houston (for now) … the QB was spotted out with his girlfriend Jilly Anais at a music festival on Saturday. Read More

