Teenager Shot in Cleveland Heights’ Cain Park

We Need Better For Our Babies

On Monday evening, just after 6 o’clock, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the rear end at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. There is no word on any suspects.

The shooting took place on the basketball court inside the park. When police arrived they took the teenager to a local hospital. There is no word on what sparked the incident.

These are all the details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

