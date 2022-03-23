The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Love Put LBJ in a Headlock !!??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 23, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kevin Love Jokingly Puts LeBron James in a Headlock After Getting Posterized by Him

Kevin Love and LeBron James shared a hilarious moment after the four-time league MVP dunked on his former teammate during Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER Files to Dismiss Suit …AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSERS

Justin Bieber is ready to leave some legal drama in the past … officially asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit JB brought against two women who accused him of sexual assault Read More

YOUNG DOLPH MURDER SUSPECT ATTACKED IN JAIL

One of Young Dolph‘s suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars … because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Read More

BOB SAGET PHOTOS OF HEADBOARD …Authorities Believe Caused His Death

Bob Saget may have died after hitting his head on the headboard in his Orlando hotel room — at least that’s what authorities believe — and they have just released photos of the object. Read More

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM Asks Ketanji Brown Jackson HOW RELIGIOUS ARE YA, SCALE OF 1-10???

Sen. Lindsey Graham seemed to be feeling the Holy Spirit while questioning SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson — asking her how religious she is — but it was really just a major case of grandstanding. Read More

CHRIS BROWN FROM BIRTHDAY GUEST TO PERFORMER… Sings On The Spot At Friend’s Party

Chris Brown couldn’t pass up an impromptu performance … taking the mic at his friend’s birthday bash to sing one of his hits! Read More

RIHANNA WEARING DIAMOND ON RING FINGER… Otherwise Engaged???

Rihanna might have love on the brain … rocking a massive diamond on her ring finger while doing some baby prep! Read More

STARBUCKS SUED YOU SERVED ME A CLEANING SOLUTION!!!

Starbucks usually gives its customers a caffeine jolt, but one guy says he perked up for entirely different reasons … claiming the coffee giant poisoned him with a cleaning solution. Read More

Karrueche Tran Shuts Down Recent Reports That She And Quavo Are Dating (Exclusive)

If you were already putting Karrueche Tran and Quavo on your list of new celebrity couples…you need to pump your brakes. Following recent reports that she and Quavo are officially dating, Karrueche Tran exclusively confirmed to us that is not the case. Read More

J.Prince Calls On Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, & The Weeknd To Boycott The GRAMMYs — Suggest They Perform At The Same Time Of The Live Broadcast

In a nearly four-minute video he shared to Instagram, the music legend explained why there needed to be a shift in how Hip-Hop artists are treated. J. Prince wants all the smoke and suggested the artist do an event of their own. Read More

Fans React to Nicki Minaj Scribbling Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Screenshot of Op-Ed Praising Her

Nicki Minaj has got the Barbz torn. Read More

Man Receives 25-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Father ‘Execution-Style’ After He Was Told to Get Job or Move Out

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his father who told him to get a job or move out, Read More

Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Fuel Pumps and Lowering Cost of Gas to Pennies

People are finding more and more ways to steal gas as prices continue to skyrocket. Read More

Mike Tyson Says He Would Fight Jake Paul for $1 Billion

Mike Tyson said he’s down to get into the ring with YouTuber Jake Paul, but only if the price is right. Read More

Kanye West Names Ex-Nike ACG Director As New Head of Yeezy Design

Kanye West has appointed former Nike designer Nur Abbas as the head of design for Yeezy, the brand confirmed via a press release this morning. Read More

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Read More

Master P Speaks on Why He Believes Rappers Are Dying Young, Offers Them Advice

Master P has offered his thoughts on why he believes so many promising rappers are dying young. Read More

Petition Calling for Kanye’s Removal From Coachella Passes 30,000 Signatures

A petition calling for the removal of the artist formerly known as Kanye West from Coachella’s 2022 lineup has now surpassed 30,000 signatures. Read More

Kid Cudi to Direct and Star in Netflix’s ‘Teddy’ Co-Produced by Jay-Z

Kid Cudi’s Teddy era will soon be upon us. Read More

Jusuf Nurkić Fined $40,000 for Throwing Phone of Fan Who Allegedly Called His Mom ‘Trash,’ Grandmother a ‘B*tch’

Portland Trail Blazers star Jusuf Nurkić was fined $40,000 for throwing a fan’s phone into the stands Sunday. Read More

Muni Long Enters Partnership With Def Jam Via Her Supergiant Label

Muni Long is taking her talents to Def Jam. Read More

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. Read More

Jamaica To Begin Process To Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State

After much speculation and rumour, a source in the Jamaican government has confirmed to Good Morning Britain that Jamaica will begin the process of removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state “as soon as” William and Kate have left. Read More

D.L. Hughley Blasts Theophilus London for Clout Chasing: ‘Congratulations You Played Yourself’

The attention being placed on a recent public interaction between D.L. Hughley and Theophilus London continues this week with a string of additional Instagram activity. Read More

Kid Cudi Featured in Louis Vuitton’s New LV Volt Jewelry Campaign

Kid Cudi, fresh off his role in Ti West’s new film X, is featured in a new jewelry-focused campaign from Louis Vuitton. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Twitter User for Questioning Bullet Wound Amid Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion fired back at a Twitter user who questioned if she was actually shot at by Tory Lanez. Read More

Ice Cube Falls for False Claim Druski and Vince Staples Are Starring in ‘Friday’ Prequel, Calls Casting ‘Blasphemy’

Ice Cube is here to shut down any rumors of a Friday reboot before they can even get off the ground. Read More

Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $300K in Failed Defamation Lawsuit: ‘I Will Go to Jail Before I Pay a Penny’

Donald Trump’s alleged former fling Stormy Daniels says she’d rather be locked up than pay Trump. Read More

Georgia and Maryland Are the First Two States to Temporarily Suspend Their Gas Taxes

Due to rising gas costs, two states have temporarily suspended their gas taxes. Last Friday, lawmakers in Georgia and Maryland suspended the taxes, providing relief to drivers in both states. Read More

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Wanda Sykes Is Getting ‘Robbed’ For How Little She’s Making To Host The Oscars [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel has told Wanda Sykes she is being “robbed” over her fee for hosting this Sunday’s Oscars.Read More

Tamron Hall Speaks On Harvey Weinstein Scandal & The Important Role He Played In Her Landing A Talk Show: It’s Terrifying, I Didn’t Know What To Think

Tamron Hall is getting candid and speaking out about the sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Read More

Nick Cannon & Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White Spotted At NYC Strip Club

Nick Cannon stepped away from daddy duties on over the weekend to take a trip down ex-lovers’ lane. Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Receives Backlash Over Controversial, Sexual Comment About Black Women In A Resurfaced Video

Machine Gun Kelly is facing major criticism over a resurfaced video clip where he made offensive sexual comments about black women… Read More

Tory Lanez’s Roommate Served With Singer’s $1.2 Million Foreclosure Lawsuit For His Miami Condo

It looks like Tory Lanez has yet another legal issue on his hands! Randolph Mosley Read More

Gospel Artist Erica Campbell On Being Labeled a H*e: Christians Have A Problem With Sexuality [VIDEO]

If you got it, it doesn’t make you any less Christian to flaunt it. Read More

Telfar Clemens Talks Price Increase Of His Handbags & The Backlash He Received: ‘There’s Designer Bags Way More Expensive Than This And Nobody’s Saying Anything About This’

It looks like Telfar Clemens, 37, is setting the record straight and addressing the backlash he received after raising the prices on his beloved handbags! Read More

DAMON DASH WHO ARE GRAMMYS TO JUDGE KANYE!?!Let’s Make Our Own Awards

Damon Dash isn’t here for the Grammys yanking Kanye West from its performance lineup … insisting the Recording Academy has no place judging him or any other hip-hop artist. Read More

JENNIFER HUDSON’S ENGAGEMENT RING UP FOR AUCTION!!!

Jennifer Hudson‘s 10-year engagement to WWE wrestler David Otunga is a thing of the past with lots of hard feelings … and now the bling is hitting the auction block. Read More

Jackson returns for 3rd day of Supreme Court hearings Wednesday, defending record

Democrats have been full of praise for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans praised that experience, too, but also questioned it. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

