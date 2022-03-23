LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the ECU Pirates Mike Houston joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked back on the 2021 season which saw the Pirates win 7 games, and how they plan to build off of last year.

The conversation started with Mike reflecting on getting his contract extension back in December as Mike said this is a place where he and his family want to be and he is glad that the University has stepped up by keeping him and his assistants here along with a significant investment to the program itself which makes him excited about the direction of the program.

Kyle then asked about how much work has been put into the rebuild since he got to ECU in late 2018 as Mike said the program needed to be overhauled from the size, speed, depth, and scholarship numbers and then the pandemic hit and they had one of the youngest squads so they went through some growing pains but now the young players while still young have a lot of experience and now they have the confidence to win close games as they did against Memphis and Navy in back-to-back weeks late last year.

When it comes to the upcoming 2022 season Mike is fired up for the season-opener when they host NC State in Dowdy-Ficklen as he told Kyle:

“(Dave Doeren) has a good football team coming back and I would expect them to be around the top 10 in preseason rankings and there is a lot of excitement in Greenville about our team so it should be a pretty rowdy bunch and a great opportunity for our program.”

Mike Houston: I Like The Direction Of Our Program Right Now was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: