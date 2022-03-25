Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cardi B. & Family Will Guest Star On Nickelodeon’s Animated Series ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Cardi B. is showing up as Sharki B. and bringing her family along to Nickelodeon’s animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show! 

The rapper will guest-star as “Sharki B” on the animated preschool series and bring her husband on Offset (voicing Offshark) and 3-year-old daughter Kulture (Kulture Shark) along for the adventure.

The press release states, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Sharki B will be meeting Baby Shark and his best friend Williams and learn the song and dance to “The Seaweed Sway.”

The episode will premiere on April 15.

Cardi B. & Family Will Guest Star On Nickelodeon's Animated Series 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'

