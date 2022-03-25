Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Speaks On How She Feels About Bow Wow, His Music & Shading Jermaine Dupri

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The week in drama gets wrapped up in today’s “Gary’s Tea,” including Bow Wow’s recent diss towards his own music, Britney Spears’ shocking revelation about her dad almost shaming her into getting breast implants and Andy Cohen updating reality fans on The Real Housewives Of New York City.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A good person to speak on the Bow Wow situation was none other than RSMS‘s very own Da Brat, who took a break from her infamous on-air feud with Gary to chime in and clear the air on how Bow Wow’s comments could be construed as a diss towards their mutual friend and music producer, Jermaine Dupri.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Get the scoop with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Speaks On How She Feels About Bow Wow, His Music & Shading Jermaine Dupri  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 23

Ice T Robbed By 9 in New Jersey…

 6 hours ago
03.25.22
BarstowMay 9, 2003 A view of I15 from Hodge Road overpass looking North in Barstow. Traffic acci

Prayers: ‘LOVE & HIP HOP’S APPLE WATTS Was…

 6 hours ago
03.25.22
Capitol Hill Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Cory Booker Preached A Word That Brought Ketanji…

 1 day ago
03.24.22
Uninterrupted Canada Launch

Drake Promise $1 Mill to LeBron’s ‘I Promise…

 1 day ago
03.24.22
Exclusives
Close