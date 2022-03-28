Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith after he slapped him during last night’s Oscars.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Since he declined, the police will not investigate further charges against the now Oscar-winning actor.

SEE: Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…”Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN in a statement. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” joked Rock. The camera cut to Pinkett Smith and she rolled her eyes as she has been open recently about struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss. Will then got up and slapped the Acadamy Awards host with an open hand before yelling for him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Though Rock explained it was a joke, Smith did not find it funny.

He later won his first Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard” and in his acceptance speech, he apologized for the altercation, but not to Rock.

SEE ALSO:

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles 16 photos Launch gallery Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles 1. Jaden Smith has entered the chat. And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022 1 of 16 1 of 16 2. BREAKING: Will Smith Being Sent to Live with Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 28, 2022 2 of 16 2 of 16 3. MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022 3 of 16 3 of 16 4. i’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation pic.twitter.com/G3z92vxPlI — kae :) (@WIZKAELIFA) March 28, 2022 4 of 16 4 of 16 5. Okay….WHAT JUST HAPPENED with that will and Chris thing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kEFuXDhAOT — alé (@warwickscigaret) March 28, 2022 5 of 16 5 of 16 6. All of us coming to twitter to confirm if that Will and Chris thing was real, what just happened pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx — cesar (@jebaiting) March 28, 2022 6 of 16 6 of 16 7. Jaws are on the floor here at Neons #Oscars party after what just happened between Will and Chris Rock. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 28, 2022 7 of 16 7 of 16 8. will and chris rock #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fkTJpVD38k — 𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐫 ⁶𓅓 (@chunsversace) March 28, 2022 8 of 16 8 of 16 9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW Source:Getty 9 of 16 Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. how are they gonna have a gospel segment after what just happened with will and chris pic.twitter.com/2jlDiO2EOp — Chloe (@guccibaiby) March 28, 2022 10 of 16 10 of 16 11. Now Will and Chris! Not infront of Beyoncé y’all! Beyoncé ain’t leave her house with Blue Ivy after 5 years just to witness this. She ain’t neva coming out again! 😩😩😩😩 #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/e32e8fBIH6 — Josh P. Jackson (he/him/his) (@JoshJay990) March 28, 2022 11 of 16 11 of 16 12. The Oscar committee seeing Will and Chris nig it up pic.twitter.com/IThdZxwuJe — Jozu ®️🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) March 28, 2022 12 of 16 12 of 16 13. will and chris pic.twitter.com/wAHSLXtQlR — ً (@T0RTERRA) March 28, 2022 13 of 16 13 of 16 14. i’m sitting right here and i thought that was scripted. that was not scripted oh my god😲 what’s the story will and chris?!!! #Oscars — TERRELL (@terrellgrice) March 28, 2022 14 of 16 14 of 16 15. he was definitely texting tobey or tom about the will and chris drama pic.twitter.com/TcQO1Ecaer — isa ?! HS3 ERA (@TlMMYSCURLS) March 28, 2022 15 of 16 15 of 16 16. Beyonce brought me to the Oscar's but Will and Chris is why I stayed ... pic.twitter.com/wRm83vp3Qr — jenn (@JennSnickerz21) March 28, 2022 16 of 16 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles The Oscars might have been a bit too Black this year—and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing at all. Chris Rock was lobbing jokes while presenting an award, and after a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith and proceeded to walk on stage and slap fire out of the comedian. https://twitter.com/cjzer0/status/1508269982601392138 The audio went silent, but if you looked closely you could hear Rock mouth “Will Smith smacked the sh*t out of me.” When the camera panned to Smith, it looked like he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” While Twitter asked if it was a stunt or real (Will & Jada are always on these e-streets after all), international footage confirmed that no acting was involved. https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/1508270575902687232 And while Twitter was reacting, and missing a great speech by Questlove for in the process, the question was, what if Will Smith wins. But before, we’ll give Sean “Love” Combs for trying to diffuse the situation. https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1508272969520332802 Well actually, with Samuel Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta presenting, Smith indeed won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal or Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. In his speech, a teary-eyed Smith laid it all out, starting with “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…” He also made sure to apologize to the Academy for what he did, but definitely didn’t apologize to Chris Rock, though. He said, ” want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech. https://twitter.com/ariaischic/status/1508286776271683592 Twitter is currently debating on whether or not Will was in the wrong. We’re not saying he was right or wrong, but we understand. Peep some of the reactions below and in the gallery. Let us know what you think in the comments. https://twitter.com/A21starman/status/1508274498625187843 https://twitter.com/Thorswhxre/status/1508272824422748167 https://twitter.com/jebaiting/status/1508275079150374915 Continue reading Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com