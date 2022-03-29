LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

A recent tragedy out of St. Louis that left two young relatives dead due to a gun accident has the world in absolute shock. For today’s “Trending Topics,” we spoke with Detective Chris Anderson about how to avoid a situation like that from ever happening again, in addition to how gun owners can practice safety in their own homes.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From proper protocols when it comes to handling a gun to investing in the right lock box, Det. Anderson made sure to pass on some key tips that he learned from his own experience, including a few tips passed down from his law-enforcing mother as well. Take some time to listen to this one for sure — it could very well save a life.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out “Trending Topics” below to get some much needed gun safety tips from Detective Chris Anderson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending: Detective Chris Anderson Talks Gun Safety With Children In The Home [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: