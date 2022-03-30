The Bijou Star Files: O.J. See’s Himself In Will Smith!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 30, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

O.J. SIMPSON On the Will Smith Slap… I CAN RELATE!!!

O.J. Simpson apparently sees a little bit of himself in Will Smith after his Oscars slap — saying that he, too, wanted to put hands on people back when he was in the spotlight. Read More

AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH 14-YR-OLD’S HARNESS WAS LOCKED… Despite Fatal Fall

The teenager who fell to his death in an Orlando amusement park was wearing a safety harness that was still locked after the tragedy … according to Florida officials. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith Makes A Post On Social Media About Healing Following The Oscars Incident

Jada has been publicly silent about the incident, but on Tuesday she made her first social media post seemingly addressing the incident. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Corrects Reporter Who Called Her Dolce & Gabbana Dress “A Little Costume Change”

By now folks should know, Tiffany Haddish is going to speak her mind every time! This was certainly the case when the comedian checked a reporter on the red carpet. Read More

More Than Twenty States Sue The CDC & Other Federal Agencies To End The Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

Today twenty-one states sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal agencies to end the country’s mask mandate on public transportation. Read More

Reginae Carter Explains Why She Stopped Clapping Back At People Online

Reginae Carter is making the right decisions as she continues to level up in the industry, the reality star opened up about her decision to not clap back at negative comments online. Read More

Lamar Odom Says He Would Still Be Married If He Protected His Wife Like Will Smith Did At The Oscars

It looks like Lamar Odom wishes he had a time machine right about now! He voiced his opinion on the viral Will Smith Oscars slap, and expressed that he admires the actor for protecting his wife by any means necessary. Read More

Erica Mena Shares That She Is Officially Divorced! (Video)

It looks like it is a done deal when it comes to Erica Mena and Safaree’s marriage. Erica was seen celebrating the fact that she is now “officially divorced.” Read More

President Joe Biden Officially Signs The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act Into Law

We are now in the year 2022, and lynching has finally been declared a federal hate crime in the United States of America. Read More

Ticket Sales for Chris Rock’s Toronto Show Surge After Will Smith Slap

Ticket sales for Chris Rock’s Toronto stop on his tour are soaring after the comedian was now-infamously smacked by Will Smith at the Oscars. Read More

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Read More

50 Cent Found a Way to Turn Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Into a Jussie Smollett Joke

50 Cent chose to once again troll Jussie Smollett on Tuesday, but this time it wasn’t over his criminal case. The Queens legend instead chose to make him the focal point of a joke involving Will Smith and Chris Rock’s dispute that occurred at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Read More

NFL Reportedly Approves Rule Giving Both Teams a Possession in Playoffs Overtime

The NFL has approved a rule that would give both teams possession of the ball in overtime of playoff games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Read More

Will Smith’s Mother Addresses Son Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards was uncharacteristic of the superstar, his mother said in a new interview. Read More

NFL to Make Every Team Hire Minority Offensive Coach, Rooney Rule Now Includes Women

The NFL is requiring all 32 of its teams to hire a “female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority” as an offensive assistant coach for the 2022 season, the league announced on Tuesday. Read More

Woman Scammed Out of More Than $18,000 on Zelle App; Bank of America Warns Customers to Be Aware of Thieves

Money transferring app Zelle is warning customers to be aware of scammers’ tactics on the app: Read More

Two California Cities Are On The Nation’s ‘Rattiest Cities’ List

The list of the 50 rattiest cities is here, and two California cities are sitting in the top five. Read More

At Least 260 Hertz Customers Say Company Knowingly Filed False Car Thefts Reports on Them

Customers who have rented vehicles at Hertz are saying the company is knowingly filing false reports of car thefts. Read More

Fallen Signs Mistaken for Gunfire at Cancun Airport Causes Stampede, Several People Trampled [Video]

Chaos erupted inside a Cancun airport after knocked down signs were mistaken for gunfire on Monday. Read More

Disney Donates $5 Million To The Fight Against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Disney is fighting back against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on Monday. Read More

Ashanti to Be Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ashanti is getting another honor this year. Read More

Deborah Cox To Be First Black Woman Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame [Photo]

Today, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC have announced that R&B singer Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards. Read More

Jason Momoa Confirms That He And Lisa Bonet Are Not Getting Back Together [Video]

Sadly it seem there is no hope for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s marriage. Read More

Jesse Williams Wants $40K Monthly Child Support Payments Reduced

Jesse Williams is asking for the $40,000 monthly child support payments he’s been paying his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, to be reduced. Read More

Venus & Serena Williams’ Stepmother Asks Judge To Stop Her Divorce From Their Father Richard Williams, Says Their Marriage Is Not Broken: We Have Regular Weekly Sexual Relations

In the midst of the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar controversy, it looks like the real life ‘King Richard’ is going through a bit of drama of his own! Read More

Latto Lists All The Material Gifts Her Mystery Man Purchased For Her: Lambo, Richard Milli Watch & A Birkin!

777 rapper Latto, real name Alyssa Stephens, 23, has always been vocal in regards to having a man and being happy in her relationship, although the world has no idea who he is. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey On Her Biggest ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Regret

Cynthia Bailey is getting candid about her reality TV regrets. Read More

‘LOVE & HIP HOP’S APPLE WATTS STILL FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE IN HOSPITAL …Following Fiery Car Wreck

Apple Watts, former star of “Love & Hip Hop,” is still fighting for her life after a violent car crash sent her to the hospital with severe injuries. Read More

