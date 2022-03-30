Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Tony Rock Responds To His Brother, Chris Rock Getting Slapped By Will Smith At The Oscars

Maria More sits in for Da Brat today to deliver a quick “Hot Spot” report, including a new update in ‘The Slap’ situation by way of Tony Rock defending his brother, Toni Braxton speaking on the loss of sister Traci and Ashanti getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Tony got candid about his brother’s viral assault during a recent Twitter Q&A, and let’s just say “it’s on” for Big Willie when the time comes!

We also send our condolences once again to Toni and the entire Braxton family as they continue to heal following Traci Braxton’s tragic passing due to cancer a few weeks ago on March 12, 2022.

As she celebrates 20 years in the R&B game, we’re also glad to see Ashanti getting her rightful flowers.

Hot Spot: Tony Rock Responds To His Brother, Chris Rock Getting Slapped By Will Smith At The Oscars  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

