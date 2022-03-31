The Bijou Star Files: August Alsina Didn’t Get Slapped But Speaks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 31, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

August Alsina Shares His Inner Thoughts On Peace Amid News Of Will Smith Physically Assaulting Chris Rock

August Alsina dropped by Instagram on Tuesday night with a message about peace. Read More

WILL SMITH I’M NOT GOING!!! Academy Says He Refused to Leave, Officials ‘Apoplectic’

Sources who were present at the Oscars tell TMZ, the 2 Academy officials who told Will Smith to leave were David Rubin, the President of the Academy, and Dawn Hudson, the CEO. We’re told they were “furious” at Will, and there was plenty of “yelling” and “heated conversations” backstage with Will’s reps after the incident. Read More

CHRIS ROCKARRIVES FOR BIG BOSTON COMEDY SHOW …800-Lb Elephant Has To Be Addressed!!!

Chris Rock is locked and loaded for the kickoff of his comedy tour, arriving at the venue in Boston and looking like he’s ready for funny business. Read More

WILL SMITH NYC Comedy Club …POSTS SIGN TO DISCOURAGE SLAPPY COPYCATS

Will Smith‘s slap has at least one comedy club on its toes and ready to defend its talent at all costs — going so far as to post a very clear sign … no slapping allowed, period! Read More

FLORIDA H.S. TRACK MEET RUNNER SUCKER PUNCHED MID-RACE… Wild Video

Shocking scene at a high school track meet in Florida over the weekend … when an athlete sucker punched a runner in the head during a race. Read More

ISSA RAE I’M NOT PREGNANT, JUST HUNGRY …’Let a Bitch Eat!!!’

Issa Rae is shutting down any chatter about her being preggers, and as you’d expect … she’s doing it in the most hilarious way. Read More

DAMON DASH Loses Film Rights Battle …ORDERED TO PAY $805K!!!

The verdict is in and Damon Dash isn’t gonna like it — he has to cough up more than $800,000 to the director and producers of a movie he tried to claim as his own. Read More

BRUCE WILLIS PUTS ACTING CAREER ON PAUSE …Diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis won’t be acting for the foreseeable future — and it’s all due to a medical condition he’s developed that makes it difficult, if not impossible, for him to communicate. Read More

WHITE HOUSE CAN’T, WON’T CONDEMN SMITH SLAP… Prez Hasn’t Seen It

President Biden is apparently one of the few people on Earth who hasn’t seen the Will Smith slap by now — and that’s exactly why he can’t say if it was wrong or right. Read More

FACEBOOK TEAMS UP WITH GOP CONSULTING FIRM …Help Us Beat TikTok!!!

Facebook is determined to beat out its biggest rival, TikTok … going so far as to hire a major political consulting firm to smear its competitor with an elaborate nationwide campaign. Read More

Rob Kardashian Says He Pays $37K A Year For Dream’s Education & Has Her Five Days A Week In Response To Blac Chyna’s Lack Of Child Support Claims

Chile, Rob Kardashian doesn’t say much but when he speaks he is spilling the tea, hunni. Read More

Tony Rock Says “It’s On” When Asked About Oscars Incident With Chris Rock & Will Smith

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is the event that just keeps on giving. Just when you thought the conversation was over, Chris Rock’s youngest brother, Tony Rock, had a few thangs to say about the situation. Read More

Silk Sonic Set To Open 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has announced that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will open the 64th annual Grammy Awards with a Silk Sonic performance! Bruno and Anderson are both Grammy vets with Bruno winning 11 Grammy Awards from 30 nominations and Anderson four from 10 nominations. Read More

Former Yale School Of Medicine Employee Stole More Than $40 Million In Electronics And Bought Luxury Cars & Homes

One thang ‘bout a scammer, they gon’ scheme. A former Yale School of Medicine employee pleaded guilty to stealing more than $40 million from the school of medicine, Read More

Yessss! Lizzo Launching Her Own “Size-Inclusive” Shapewear Line Called YITTY

Lizzo continues to expand her brand beyond music and her latest business venture involves diving headfirst into the crowded field of shapewear. Read More

Yasss! NASA Engineer Becomes Alabama’s First Certified Black Woman Winemaker

There is nothing that a Black woman can’t do! Black women continue to set the standard in any industry, and they’re slowly taking over the beverage lane. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Bought $275,000 Hermès Birkin Bag for Girlfriend Chaney Jones

Dating Kanye West has its perks. Read More

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Has Been Memed via Graffiti Mural on Former Section of Berlin Wall

Will Smith’s already-infamous Oscars incident has spawned a mural. Read More

Chance the Rapper Responds to Keyshia Cole Saying He Never Messaged Her Back About a Collab

Chance the Rapper wants to make sure his messaging is clear, especially when it comes to the opportunity to work with a talented artist like Keyshia Cole. Read More

Nicki Minaj Blasts A Twitter User Who Claimed She Was Too Grown To Be Partying With Fivio Foreign [Video]

After a fan appeared to question why she would turn up to Fivio Foreign’s recent birthday party, Nicki Minaj has reminded her Twitter followers what she’s about. Read More

Best Man Confesses Love to Bride To-Be, Now The Couple is Married With Four Children

An Illinois woman named Desire White, 32, recently came forward to tell her 2012 love story about how she divorced her husband to marry her lifelong friend and best man at her wedding after he confessed his love to her during a toast to her nuptials. Read More

Donald Trump Claims Vladimir Putin Has Information About the Bidens’ Alleged Business in Russia

Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to spill any information he has on President Joe Biden and his family. Read More

Jesse Williams Wants Child Support Reduced; Says He Only Makes $1,660 a Week Now

Actor Jesse Williams is asking a judge to decrease his child support payments now that he no longer stars on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Read More

Raven-Symoné Lost 40 Lbs. After She ‘Kicked Sugar’ with ‘Help and Guidance’ from Wife Miranda [Video]

Raven-Symoné is opening up about how she lost 40 pounds — and why. Read More

Braxtons Feel Sister Traci’s Husband and Team Are ‘Exploiting Her Death’

The Braxton sisters simply want their late sister Traci to rest in peace, but her husband and manager are “exploiting” her death. Read More

Bre Tiesi Says Her ‘Beautiful Relationship’ with Nick Cannon Is ‘So Supportive and Positive’ [Video]

Model Bre Tiesi, who is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s eighth child, said her and Cannon still have a “beautiful relationship.” Read More

Master P. Says His Nine Kids Didn’t Get a Head Start in Life: ‘Hard Work Is Hard Work’

Percy “Master P” Miller, who has an estimated net worth of $200 million, does not believe that his nine kids got a head start in life. Read More

Zoë Kravitz Shades Will Smith’s Oscars Slap & Gets Dragged on Social Media for…All Types of Things

Zoë Kravitz shaded Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night. Read More

Ray J Serves Princess Love New Divorce Documents

There’s a new update with the estranged Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood couple Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37. Read More

50 Cent Calls Out ‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp For Comparing Her Success W/ Starz To Her New Network, Netflix

It looks like there’s some drama brewing between former work besties 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, and Courtney Kemp. Read More

Will Smith Was Already On Edge Prior To Slapping Chris Rock, Actor Headed To Therapy ‘To Resolve Issues From His Youth,’ According To Insider

New details have surfaced surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock’s now-viral Oscars altercation. Read More

REP. ILHAN OMAR JUSTICE THOMAS DOESN’T CARE ABOUT UPHOLDING OATH …We Need to Impeach Him!!!

Rep. Ilhan Omar says Justice Clarence Thomas doesn’t care about the oath he took when he was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and if he’s not held accountable … our Democracy is at stake. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

