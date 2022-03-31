170x170-bhm-2022-logo-header
Black History Month
She Is Me [VIDEO]

Aisha Braveboy, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County was interviewed on The Outlet with Kei-Touch in celebration of Women’s History Month. During the interview she shared that she was so moved by the Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was inspired to write a poem and produce a video titled She Is Me. This video is comprised of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Team, community leaders and others. Check out this inspirational video!

 

