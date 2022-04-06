The Bijou Star Files: Mom Of Rapper Claps Back About His Funeral

CLOSE

The Mother Of Rapper Goonew Speaks Out Following Viral Homegoing Celebration: “That’s How He Wanted To Go Out”

The family of deceased DMV rapper Goonew is speaking out after his homegoing celebration at Washington, D.C.’s Bliss Nightclub went viral. In an interview Read More

Paula Patton Seasons Her Chicken After She Puts It In Grease & Social Media Is Confused About It

On Monday, social media had a lot to say about Paula Patton’s recipe for cooking fried chicken. Though the video was posted last month, it looks like it just started trending. Read More

Paula Patton Responds to Fried Chicken Backlash + Reveals She Made That Batch for Her Son’s School

Paula Patton took to social media to defend her chicken-frying skills after the entire internet dragged her mercilessly yesterday. Read More

COACHELLA WEEKND, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS …Top Of List For Kanye’s Headline Spot

Coachella organizers are hard at work figuring out who will take Kanye‘s headlining Sunday spot at the festival — and we’ve learned of 2 acts at the top of the list to take over. Read More

YK OSIRIS PAYING FOR ‘ORLANDO FREE-FALL’ VICTIM’S FUNERAL… ‘I Know I Had To Help’

YK Osiris is in talks with the family of the 14-year-old who fell to his death from an amusement park ride, saying he wants to do his part by covering funeral expenses. Read More

TORY LANEZ HANDCUFFED IN COURT …For Violating Order in Meg Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and had his bail increased after a judge ruled he violated the protective order in his case with Meg Thee Stallion for talking about her on social media. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON CARTIN’ WITH NORTH WEST!!! …Kim Introduces BF To The Kids

Kim Kardashian has taken a big step in a relationship that is getting more and more serious … her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has now met the kids. Read More

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA BACK IN THE WHITE HOUSE WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN …’Like The Good Ol’ Days’

Former President Barack Obama is back in the White House with President Biden … at least for now, delivering remarks with his former running mate. Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER FREE THERAPY FOR MY FANS, TOUR CREW …’We All Need Help’

Justin Bieber is offering free online therapy to his millions of fans and the hundreds of folks working on his world tour … and he’s dropping millions to pull off the grand gesture. Read More

KOURTNEY K & TRAVIS BARKER TIE THE KNOT AT VEGAS CHAPEL!!!

A source at the chapel where they had the ceremony tells us they’ll only perform it with a marriage license, but a source close to Travis and Kourtney tells us they hadn’t gotten a license, which wouldn’t make it legal. Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS NO PRENUP, NO PROBLEM… Postnup Will Do

A source at the chapel where they had the ceremony tells us they’ll only perform it with a marriage license, but a source close to Travis and Kourtney tells us they hadn’t gotten a license, which wouldn’t make it legal. Read More

CHRIS ROCK BROTHER KENNY SLAMS WILL SMITH Take Back His Oscar!!!

More of Chris Rock‘s family members are coming to his defense — including his other little brother who’s ripping into Will Smith for the slap … and calling for the Academy to take back his Oscar. Read More

TIGER WOODS I’M PLAYING IN THE MASTERS… ‘As Of Right Now’

Barring a setback between now and Thursday, Tiger Woods says he will play in this week’s Masters Tournament. Read More

QUAVO THROWS BIRTHDAY BASH …Glowin’ Up The Whole Night

Quavo had an epic night as he celebrated his 31st Bday with a huge glow-themed birthday bash. Read More

KANYE WEST NO HARD FEELINGS FROM COACHELLA …Want Him To Get Better

Kanye West has left Coachella organizers with a massive headliner hole they need to plug in less than 2 weeks … but organizers aren’t pissed — they just want him to get better. Read More

ERICA CAMPBELL CHRIS ROCK TURNED THE OTHER CHEEK …Now All Eyes On Tour

Erica Campbell is praising Chris Rock for showing restraint in the face of a Will Smith slap to the face … and his ability to keep calm has only helped draw attention to his comedy tour. Read More

T.I. Goes Off After A Joke Is Made About The Previous Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him

If ya’ll didn’t know, T.I. has added comedy to his long resume. However, after attending a comedy show in Atlanta, things turned serious for a quick moment after there was a joke made that he didn’t find so funny. Read More

August Alsina Says Black Twitter Is The “New Slave Owner” When Clapping Back At Commenter Who Doesn’t Like His New Song

As the Oscar’s drama slowly drags our timelines, August Alsina’s name does, too. Read More

Patrisse Cullors Responds To The Report That Alleges BLM Founders Used Donations To Purchase A $6 Million Home

Earlier it was reported by New York Magazine that the founders of “Black Lives Matter,” used donations to purchase a $6 million home out in California. Now, Patrisse Cullors, one of the three founders, who resigned from her position last year, responds to the report. Read More

Tory Lanez Quickly Posts $350,000 Bail For Violating Protective Order And Is Released From Custody

In the never-ending saga surrounding the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez was briefly detained during a recent court appearance. Tory Lanez quickly posted the $350,000 bail that was issued by a judge earlier today when he was taken into custody for a short period of time. Read More

Kanye West Makes The Latest ‘Forbes’ List As His Net Worth Increases To $2 Billion

He may have made headlines this year regarding his drama-filled personal life, but when it comes to his finances things for Kanye West have never been better. According to the latest ‘Forbes’ list, Kanye West’s net worth has significantly increased throughout the past year—and now he’s worth an estimated $2 billion. Read More

DJ Akademiks Alleges Roc Nation Gave Him Information About Tory Lanez’s DNA Not Being Found On Weapon Used To Assault Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Akademiks is speaking out following Tory Lanez’s arrest. He alleges that the information he received about the DNA on the gun that shot Megan Thee Stallion was provided by Meg’s management company, Roc Nation. Read More

Rihanna Makes Her Debut on ‘Forbes’ Annual Billionaires List

Rihanna has joined Forbes’ annual billionaires list for the first time in her career. Read More

Kim Kardashian on Pete Davidson Relationship: ‘It’s Such a Good Feeling to Be at Peace’

Things are heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Read More

Donald Trump Admits He ‘Didn’t Win’ 2020 Presidential Election While Talking to Historians

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, actually acknowledged that he lost to Joe Biden. Read More

Twitter Confirms It’s Been Working on Edit Button Since 2021

A Twitter “edit button” may be on the horizon. Read More

R. Kelly Criticizes His Former Attorneys for Not Removing Jurors Who Saw Damning Docuseries

Disgraced singer R. Kelly is pointing the finger at his former attorneys. Read More

Channing Crowder Ripped for Questioning Why Ciara Would ‘Leave Future’ for ‘Square’ Russell Wilson

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder is facing backlash after he said he doesn’t understand why Ciara would “leave Future” for “square” Russell Wilson. Read More

Biden Administration to Extend Pause of Student Loan Repayments Until End of August

College graduates, it’s looking like you can put your wallet back in your pocket. At least for now. Read More

Bessie Coleman, First Black Female Pilot, Among Trailblazing Women to Be Honored on U.S. Quarter

Trailblazing aviator Bessie Coleman is getting her own piece of currency. Read More

Video Shows Youth Basketball Players Attack Referee After Game, Police Now Investigating

Police are investigating an incident at an amateur basketball game in Georgia after a video showed several players attacking a referee on the court. Read More

The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap

It’s been over a week since the Academy Awards, and celebrities are still voicing their concern over how things went down. Read More

New Study Shows Sugary Drinks May Increase Cancer Risks

A new study shows some of our favorite drinks could lead to cancer. Read More

Will Smith’s Rep Denies Talent Agency Debated Dropping Actor

According to a CAA spokesperson, “there is no truth” to the report. The rep said it “simply never happened.” Read More

Parents Outraged Pennsylvania School District Announces It Will Restrict Amount Of Snacks Students Bring To School: ‘Lunch Police’

Parents are outraged after a district in Pennsylvania announced that it will be limiting the number of outside snacks students can bring to school. Read More

MSNBC Host Says White People Should “Sit This Out” When It Comes to Discussion Around Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

As the uproar surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last week continues, an MSNBC anchor said that white Americans should “sit this out.” Read More

Bojangles Giving Customers $1 Million In Gas As Prices Continue To Soar

Restaurant giant Bojangles is giving back to its customers by offering $1 million in free gasoline. Read More

Say What Now? Utah Man Allegedly Runs Over and Kills Wife in Airport Parking Garage While Under the Influence

A Utah man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after allegedly running over and killing his wife at a local airport. Read More

FX Renews ‘Snowfall’ For Sixth & Final Season

FX has announced that hit show Snowfall will be back for one more, and final, season on the network. Read More

Idris Elba Says He’s Too Old To Play James Bond

Idris Elba has long been a fan favorite to play super-spy James Bond but says he is now more likely to play a villain in the movies instead. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion – Lawyer Claims Witness In Her & Tory Lanez Case Saw ‘2 Men And A Woman Beating Her’

New information is coming out about the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Wishes’ Will Smith Didn’t Slap Chris Rock at Oscars, The Couple Are ‘In Agreement He overreacted’

Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly ‘wishes’ Will Smith did not get physical with Chris Rock! Read More

Judge rules Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson must answer questions about relationships with other massage therapists

Specifically, Watson must give information on whether or not he had consensual sex with 18 additional women who have supported him against allegations of misconduct. Read More

Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law inspires proposed legislation in Ohio

Two Republican state lawmakers in Ohio have introduced a bill that in many ways mirrors Florida’s controversial law that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Read More

