The Bijou Star Files: No Date Required Jada Steps Out For The 1st Time

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JADA PINKETT SMITH OUT AND ABOUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE SLAP

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night … her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Read More

CHRIS ROCK Won’t Talk Oscars Slap …UNTIL HE ‘GETS PAID’

Chris Rock has shed a smidge of light on how he feels about Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars — but says he won’t reveal more until he receives one thing … cold, hard cash. Read More

WILL SMITH ACADEMY MEMBERS SPLIT ON BAN …Goldilocks POVs & Opinions

Will Smith‘s 10-year ban from the Oscars has left many in the Academy with mixed feelings — some think too harsh, others think too lenient … and some think it’s just right. Read More

Oscars Face Criticism Over Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski After Will Smith Ban

The Academy has seen varying responses to it’s 10-year ban of Will Smith, which came after the Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock during the award show this past month over a joke about his wife Jada. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN Happy 4th Birthday, True …HOPE YOUR BIG BASH IS CAT-TASTIC!!!

Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her daughter’s 4th birthday — and the theme this year is quite clear … it would appear the kid likes kitty cats, so the party’s purrrfect. Read More

JEFF BEZOS TO ELON MUSKTURNING TWITTER HQ INTO A SHELTER???… Follow My Blueprint!!!

Elon Musk is considering turning one of Twitter’s offices into a hub of humanitarianism — and Jeff Bezos, of all people, has a suggestion … get on my level, ’cause I already did it. Read More

‘TMZ HIP HOP’ NEW SHOW, NEW POV ON THE CULTURE!!!

There’s a brand new TMZ show arriving this week … and this one’s putting the spotlight on more than just pop culture, it’s THE culture of hip hop! Read More

COMEDIAN LAUREN KNIGHT NO BAD BLOOD WITH T.I. …He’s Got Future in Comedy

Lauren Knight, the comedian who had a heated exchange with T.I., says she’s smoothed things over with the rapper … but he still hasn’t paid her the million bucks! Read More

‘WINNING TIME’ ACTOR QUINCY ISAIAH DEFENDS SERIES Meant No Harm To Magic!!!

Magic Johnson ain’t watching HBO’s hit series about his time with the Showtime Lakers … but the actor who plays him is defending the show — Read More

IG MODEL COURTNEY TAILOR CONFRONTED AT MIAMI HOTEL BAR …Atty. Claims Self-Defense

Courtney Tailor — the model who was covered in blood after her boyfriend was brutally killed — got a temperature check on how the public feels about her … and it ain’t good. Read More

NFL’S DWAYNE HASKINS DEAD AT 24After Being Struck By Dump Truck

Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. Read More

BEN & J LO WE’RE ENGAGED, AGAIN!!! Nearly 20 Years Later

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving it another shot — the pair are engaged — nearly 20 years after Ben first asked Jen for her hand in marriage. Read More

EX-NBA STAR SPENCER HAYWOOD HELL YEAH, I CIRCUMCISED MYSELF… But I Got It Touched Up

HBO’s “Winning Time” hit the nail on the head (literally) when addressing Spencer Haywood‘s infamous self-circumcision … ’cause the Hall of Famer say’s everything is 100% true!! Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS DRASTICALLY REDUCED… Following His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams is getting his monthly child support payments drastically reduced after his income plunged following his exit from the show … according to new legal documents. Read More

ONLYFANS MODEL COURTNEY TAILOR ‘I ONLY DATE RICH, BLACK GUYS’ …In Clip 2 Weeks Before BF’s Stabbing Death

The Instagram model covered in blood after her boyfriend’s stabbing death proudly talked about needing to be in control of her relationships and only dating “rich Black men” just weeks before he was killed. Read More

TREY SONGZ CLEARED IN VEGAS SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Trey Songz has officially been cleared in a sexual assault investigation out of Vegas. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism About Holding Daughter True “Too Much”

Khloé Kardashian wants folks to stay out of her motherhood business! Like most parents, the reality television star wasn’t feeling recent criticism about how often she holds or carries her daughter True Thompson. Read More

Ooohhhwwweee! These Men Take To Twitter & Share The Craziest Things They’ve Done While Dating: “Told Her Husband I Was Her Nephew”

On Twitter, a user asked for them to share their craziest stories, and they did just that. From pretending to be an Uber driver to taking the woman’s husband lunch, it was A LOT. Read More

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed A Daughter With Diamond Brown After Posting A Photo Of Their Three-Month-Old

Chris Brown is a daddy times three. A recent social media post confirmed circulating rumors that he fathered a child with his alleged ex-boo Diamond Brown. Read More

‘The Real’ Officially Canceled After 8 Seasons

After months of speculation, ‘The Real’ has officially been canceled after eight seasons, Read More

26-Year-Old Texas Woman Charged with Murder Due to Self-Induced Abortion (UPDATE)

Texas District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez released a statement revealing he plans on filing a motion Monday to dismiss the murder charge against Liz Herrera in connection to “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” Read More

T.I. Gets Booed During Comedy Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

On April 9, April Fools Comedy Jam made its way to Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, featuring comedians Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and Jacob Williams, plus performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy. Read More

Trump Says He May Be the ‘Most Honest Human Being God Has Ever Created’

Donald Trump says he might be the most honest man to ever live. Read More

Man Nearly Lost His Penis After His Unkept Pubic Hair Cut Off Its Circulation

Here’s a cautionary tale on the importance of hygiene. Read More

Los Angeles Woman Wins $10M When Stranger Bumped Her and She Accidentally Selected Different Lottery Ticket

An accident led a Los Angeles woman to become a millionaire. Read More

NYCHA Employee Suspended After Appearing Naked On Work Call

A New York City Housing Authority official is in hot water after joining a work-related video call while naked and in bed with a woman. Read More

Unruly Delta Passenger Faces One Of The Largest Fines In History; FAA Fines Passenger $77,272

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight headed from Las Vegas to Atlanta now faces one of the largest fines issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for their unruly behavior. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Voluntarily Drops 2013 Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg’s sexual assault accuser files for voluntary dismissal of her 2013 lawsuit. Read More

Teen Fatally Wounded as He and Friends Took Turns Shooting Each Other While Wearing Armored Vests

Two teens were arrested this week after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: