The 2022 Mother’s Day Contest

CLOSE
Listeners of WENZ-FM and WZAK-FM (singularly “Station”, together “Stations”) who are legal
residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area and are 18
years of age or older will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest,
participants must do the following:
1. Contestants must register online through one of the Stations’ website at
http://www.zhiphopcleveland.com or http://www.wzakcleveland.com.
2. Upon entering the website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including
entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any
optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win.
Also On 93.1 WZAK: