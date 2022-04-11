Cleveland’s Mac and Cheese Week is Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

CLOSE

One thing folks in Cleveland are not about to play with you about is our mac and cheese. That’s why this is the perfect week for Cleveland foodies.

Starting today, April 11th, through the 17th, several restaurants in Northeast Ohio are offering up the creamy comfort food for just five bucks. A full list of all the spots involved is down at the bottom of this post.

According to their website, this week is “paying homage to the comfort food classic” by offering up different takes on the cheesy dish.

You can get a ‘Mac’n’Cheese Passport’ by clicking here. If you rack up enough stamps you’re eligible to win a gift card.

The participating restaurants are:

Proof

Ninja City

Sol

Saucy Brew Works

The Ivy

All Saints Public House

Beerhead Bar and Eatery

Nano Brew Cleveland

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Grumpy’s Café

Anejo Tequila Joint

House of Creole

The Wild Goose Willoughby

Billy’s A Cappelli Martini Bar

Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits

49 Street Tavern

Old River Tap and Social

Nora’s Public House

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar and Grill

Schnitzel Haus

Toli: Tavern of Little Italy

Wild Eagle Saloon

*Note* For a complete, official list please visit clevelandmacncheeseweek.com.

