One thing folks in Cleveland are not about to play with you about is our mac and cheese. That’s why this is the perfect week for Cleveland foodies.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Starting today, April 11th, through the 17th, several restaurants in Northeast Ohio are offering up the creamy comfort food for just five bucks. A full list of all the spots involved is down at the bottom of this post.
According to their website, this week is “paying homage to the comfort food classic” by offering up different takes on the cheesy dish.
You can get a ‘Mac’n’Cheese Passport’ by clicking here. If you rack up enough stamps you’re eligible to win a gift card.
The participating restaurants are:
- Proof
- Ninja City
- Sol
- Saucy Brew Works
- The Ivy
- All Saints Public House
- Beerhead Bar and Eatery
- Nano Brew Cleveland
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Grumpy’s Café
- Anejo Tequila Joint
- House of Creole
- The Wild Goose Willoughby
- Billy’s A Cappelli Martini Bar
- Ridgewood Kitchen and Spirits
- 49 Street Tavern
- Old River Tap and Social
- Nora’s Public House
- Twisted Taino Frappe Bar and Grill
- Schnitzel Haus
- Toli: Tavern of Little Italy
- Wild Eagle Saloon
*Note* For a complete, official list please visit clevelandmacncheeseweek.com.
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cleveland’s Mac and Cheese Week is Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- The Bijou Star Files: No Date Required Jada Steps Out For The 1st Time
- Ex-Laker Star Spencer Haywood Self-Circumcision Did Happen [VIDEO]
- Jada Pinkett Smith Said She ‘Never Wanted to be Married’ to Will Smith in Trending Video
- ‘Thank You God’ Jussie Smollett Dropped New Music !?
- Idris Elba Sold Weed To Help Pay for Acting Career, Says Dave Chappelle Was His Customer
- The Katt Williams Look-Alike Contest
- Texas Abortion Case Spotlights Harm From Criminalization
- T.I. Speaks Out After Getting Booed At The Barclays Center
- Vote Now! RSMS Nominated For ‘2022 Best of the Best’ Morning Show