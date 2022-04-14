DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. Less than a week after video circulates of a fan vehemently rejecting his kiss, the North Carolina rapper (who was actually born in Cleveland, Ohio) has allegedly had his home broken into. Reports are stating that the intruder was shot, though the injury isn’t believed to be life-threatening.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to Newsweek:
DaBaby’s North Carolina home was visited by police on Wednesday evening, following reports of a shooting on the Troutman property.
The Troutman Police Department stated on Facebook that officers were called to the home of DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, at around 7:45 p.m., where they found “one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.”
“The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment,” said the police representative in the statement.
This story is developing and we will have updates here once they become available.
[ione_media_gallery src=”https://zhiphopcleveland.com” id=”5263291″ overlay=”true”]
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Intruder at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home Allegedly Shot
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Spinning The Block” | Episode 63
- Michigan Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Reportedly Identified
- Tucker Carlson Thinks Media Will Downplay Brooklyn Shooting
- Rickey Smiley Follows Up On Daza’s Dental Surprise [WATCH]
- The Bijou Star Files: The President Got ‘Pooped’ On
- What’s Trending? Do You Think This Generation Of Kids Take Racism Seriously?
- Subway Shooting Came Amid 'Record' NYPD Transit Cops
- Police Have A Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting [VIDEO]
- DJ Khaled Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame [VIDEO]
Intruder at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home Allegedly Shot was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com