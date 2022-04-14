Grand Rapids PD Released ALL CAMS Of Police Shooting Patrick Lyoya [VIDEO]

CLOSE

A 26 year old black man, named Patrick Lyoya, was stopped by police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a little over 2 hours, north east of Detroit, when he was shock and killed by police. The traffic stop wasn’t caught on video by witnesses however his family say’s it was caught on bodycam. According to the family, what they seen on video was an execution, Patrick Lyoya, was shot in the back of the head and they want the video to be released to the public.

After protests from the community Grand Rapids Police Department prepared and released a video with dash-cam, neighbors security cams and the police officer that shot Patrick Lyoya body-cam although ironically the officers body-cam deactivated before he shot him. It gets even better/worse, there was a passenger in Lyoya’s car that recorded the incident as well. (read more here)

Take a look at the video below

