The Bijou Star Files: COVID Wasn’t The Only Disease Spreading in 2020

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 14, 2022:

New Study Shows STDs Spiked Towards End Of 2020

In 2020, COVID-19 was not the only virus spreading around. According to newly published data, STD rates surged toward the end of that dreadful year. Read More

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY… Facing Life In Prison

James has been charged in Brooklyn Federal Court with one count of violating 18 U.S.C. 1992 (a)(7) … “which prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems.” He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Read More

CUBA GOODING JR.COPS PLEA IN SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASE

Cuba Gooding Jr. copped a plea deal in his sexual misconduct case … and it means he’s going to avoid jail time, as long as he keeps his nose clean. Read More

BODYBUILDER CEDRIC MCMILLAN DEAD AT 44 2017 Arnold Classic Winner

Bodybuilding star Cedric McMillan — winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic — has sadly died at the age of 44 years old, Read More

(Exclusive) Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Yaya Mayweather pleaded guilty today to stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, ex-girlfriend to rapper NBA Young Boy, Read More

Benzino Slams Allegations That He Laughed At Coi Leray’s Album Sales On Social Media

The last few weeks for Benzino have involved nothing but drama, largely due to his complicated relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray—and now allegations are circulating that he was celebrating her low album sales. Taking to social media, Benzino shut down the claims that he found it funny that Coi Leray’s album sold much less than expected. Read More

Tina Lawson Shares Voice Acting Debut On ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Not long after landing her own Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina, she added a first-time gig to her entertainment resume. Tina took to Instagram early Tuesday to announce her debut voice-acting role on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series. Read More

The Federal Transportation Mask Mandate Is Extended For Another 15 Days – Expected To End Early May

While there has been discussion of the federal transportation mask mandate ending, CNN reports that it has been extended for another 15 days. This means individuals traveling aboard airplanes, trains, and public transportation in the United States will wear a mask until early May. Read More

Maino Reveals He Fantasizes About Role Playing As A “Runaway Slave” When Being Intimate With White Women

The last time we heard from Maino he was fighting for the rights of New York drill rappers, and the conversations he’s been getting into have certainly changed since then! Read More

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Says Children As Young As 8-Years-Old Should Be Screened For Anxiety

Everyone should prioritize their mental health, even children. When it comes to anxiety, new guidance from a leading panel of experts on health in the U.S. says that children as young as 8-years-old should be screened for anxiety. Read More

Man Sues Hotel Alleging He Lost His Hearing After Cockroach Crawled Into His Ear While He Was Asleep

A man filed a lawsuit against the Sands Ocean Club Resort in South Carolina last month claiming he suffered hearing loss after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he was asleep, Read More

Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slapping 8-Year-Old Student Who Spat on Him

A substitute teacher who taught at Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly slapped an eight-year-old student who spat on him, Read More

Free Heroin, Coke, and Meth Secretly Distributed Across B.C. By Pro-Drug Network

If you live or spend time in Vancouver, chances are you’ve witnessed someone openly using drugs on the street. Read More

J.R. Smith Reveals NBA Players Were Smoking Weed in the Bubble: ‘We Was Blowing It Down In There’

During a recent appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All the Smoke podcast, J.R. Smith confirmed the rumors that players were smoking marijuana in the 2020 NBA bubble. Read More

Animal Rights Activist Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game

An animal rights activist tried to glue herself to the court during the second quarter of the play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers. Read More

Son Fatally Shoots Home Intruder Disguised As Healthcare Worker Trying To Break Into Mother’s Home

A mother’s son fatally shot a home intruder who disguised themselves as a healthcare worker. Read More

McDonald’s Releasing Bacon Potato Pie

McDonald’s is going to be releasing a bacon potato pie. Read More

Viola Davis Reveals What Michelle Obama Said to Her Ahead of Her Playing The First Lady in New Showtime Series

Viola Davis recently discussed her role starring as Michelle Obama on the upcoming Showtime series “The First Lady.” Read More

Yelp Covering Travel Costs For Women Who Have To Travel Out Of State For Abortions

Yelp is fighting back against strict abortion laws by covering the travel fees of employees who must travel to have the procedure done. Read More

Trick Daddy Details His Experience with Gonorrhea [Video]

Trick Daddy is opening up about his experience with Gonorrhea. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Finally Admits To Photoshopping Daughter Into Disneyland Photos: ‘Welllppp I F**ked This One Up’

Khloé Kardashian reveals she photoshopped her daughter True into old Disneyland photos after she accidentally mentioned that True’s first time at the park was this week. Read More

Texas School District Will Move to a 4-Day Schedule Due to Shortage of Teachers

Well, I think many of us would be in favor of a 4-day week schedule when it comes to work and school. A Texas school district recently adopted the schedule, but it’s due to a shortage of teachers. Read More

Trans Actress Shauna Brooks Says Her Intent is Never to ‘Out’ Anyone Following Leaked Benzino Clips, 50 Cent Reacts [Videos]

Trans actress Shauna Brooks is speaking out after recorded conversations between her and rapper Benzino leaked earlier this week. Rumors of Zino and Brooks’ relationship date back to 2020. Read More

Molly Shannon Reveals Gary Coleman Sexually Harassed Her: ‘He Was Relentless’ [Video]

Molly Shannon is opening up about a horrible incident she says she experienced with the late Gary Coleman. Read More

Ray J’s Ex-Manager Slams Kim Kardashian For ‘Lying’ About New Sex Tape [Video]

Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, is accusing Kim Kardashian of “lying” about an alleged second sex tape amid the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. Read More

Singer Muni Long Says She NOT Invited To ‘Hrs & Hrs’ Plaque Party, Calls Out Music Exec

Apparently, there’s a plaque party happening for Muni Long ‘s hit song “Hrs & Hrs.” But she claims to not have been invited. Read More

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Role

In her upcoming memoir, Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis reveals she received criticism about her looks from other black actors. Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Says ‘I Blew That One’ As She Reflects On Short Romance W/ Michael Jordan In New Memoir

Garcelle Beauvais is putting it all out there in her new book, Love Me As I Am, and is even dishing about her former brief relationship with NBA legend Michael Jordan . Read More

Will Smith’s Self-Titled Memoir Sees Spike In Sales Following Oscars Slap, Despite Actor’s TV Projects Taking Major Hit

Will Smith may be taking quite the hit as far as TV ratings go, but his book sales are off the shelf! Read More

Wendy Williams – Reps Call Out Wells Fargo For ‘Loophole’ Rule That Led Them To Freezing Talk Show Host’s Bank Account: It Is Attacking The Finances Of Americans At Large

Wendy Williams‘ war with Wells Fargo has been a hot topic as of late. Read More

How Ohio’s new overtime law impacts hourly workers

Legal experts say there is one significant change under the new law regarding class actions for overtime violations. Read More

‘I feel disrespected. 100%.’: Baker Mayfield talks about past season with Cleveland Browns, NFL future in podcast

“I really truly honestly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place.” Read More

