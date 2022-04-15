The Bijou Star Files: DaBaby Involved In A Shooting At His Home

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DABABY INVOLVED IN NC SHOOTING …Cops Say He Was on the Property

DaBaby was home when someone was shot at on his North Carolina estate, and he was involved in the incident … Read More

TOM BRADY ‘LAST TOUCHDOWN’ BALL SALE VOIDED… $518K Disaster Averted

Related Stories Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire In The Chi But Still No Donda [VIDEO]

The buyer who purchased Tom Brady‘s last touchdown ball at auction just caught a $518,000 break … ’cause the sale of the pigskin has reportedly been voided, saving the wealthy collector over half a mil!! Read More

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE MEET WITH QUEEN, PRINCE CHARLES …1st Return to London Together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a layover in London — their first time returning to the royal fam’s home turf together in about 2 years, and it’s led to an unexpected reunion with family … Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SOBS OVER POSSIBLE NEW SEX TAPE …Worries Ray J May Have Used Foreign Object While She Slept

Kim Kardashian is using the full force of her celebrity to ensure another sex tape isn’t released — we knew that — but now we hear her on the phone with her lawyer, and, well, she’s pretty graphic about foreign objects and whatnot. Read More

PREZ BIDEN’S DOG MAJOR WHITE HOUSE DOWNPLAYED VICIOUSNESS …Dog Attacked 8 Times, Once Severely

President Biden‘s dog, Major, was involved in a “minor” biting incident — so claimed the White House — but some angry Secret Service agents are calling BS. Read More

WAR IN UKRAINE DOCK YOU PUTIN… Largest Superyacht In World Seized

A Russian superyacht nearly 2 times the length of a football field is now in the hands of Germany after being seized as a consequence of Russian’s attack on Ukraine. Read More

ELON MUSK $43 BILLION OFFER TO BUY TWITTER!!!

Elon Musk‘s “best and final” offer to buy Twitter is a fat $43 billion … straight cash, too!!! Read More

LUENELL T.I.’S BROOKLYN BOOS PART OF THE GAME …There’s Levels to Stand-Up!!!

Say this for T.I. … he’s got the comedy world buzzing about his venture into stand-up, but after a couple of viral boo-fests, Luenell‘s offering some perspective — which he may or may not appreciate. Read More

MIYA PONSETTO ‘SOHO KAREN’ GOT OFF EASY CAUSE SHE’S NOT BLACK Says Victim’s Dad, Ben Crump

Miya Ponsetto, AKA “SoHo Karen,” got off easy and it would be much different if she were a Black person … so says, Ben Crump and Keyon Harrold. Read More

DENNIS RODMAN HANDS $500 TO WOMAN W/ DISABILITY… Outside Strip Club

NBA legend Dennis Rodman was feeling extra generous outside a strip club in Florida this week … pulling out a brick of 500 $1 bills and handing it to a woman with a disability – Read More

Mary J. Blige To Be Honored With The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

There is no doubt that Mary J. Blige is an icon as she has served us numerous hits over the years. Now Billboard will be honoring the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” for her musical contributions, at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Read More

Yelp, Citigroup, & Apple Expanding Employee Benefits To Cover Abortion Care

Several companies are taking steps to support their employees in all things health, including abortion care. Read More

Political Donor Ed Buck Gets 30 Year Prison Sentence for Fatally Injecting Men With Drugs

Political donor Ed Buck was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison in connection to the fatal overdoses of two men. Read More

Steph Curry Explains Why He Said ‘I’m Good Right Now’ After Learning LeBron James Wanted to Play With Him

During the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Steph Curry was asked by Draymond to share his thoughts on the prospect of playing with LeBron James, who on last week’s episode of The Shop revealed he would love to play with the Golden State Warriors star guard. Read More

Man Lands in ICU With Lung Injury After Aggressive Masturbation Session

A Swiss citizen took “painful pleasure” a little too far. Read More

Autopsy Finds Man Who Lived in Home With 124 Snakes Died From Snake Bite

A Maryland man, who had over 100 snakes in his home, was found dead in January. An autopsy has now revealed that he died of accidental snake envenomation, or a snake bite, Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She Would Rock an Adult Diaper for Fashion

Kim Kardashian is willing to go to great lengths in the name of fashion. Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Shares Why Her Relationship With Will Smith Was Short-Lived

Garcelle Beauvais shared the reason why she and Will Smith‘s romantic relationship ended. Read More

Two New Jersey Inmates Pregnant by Trans Inmate at State Prison for Women

Two inmates at the only state prison for women in New Jersey are pregnant after having sex with a transgender inmate. Read More

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Most Abortions After 15 Weeks

Thursday, Florida Governor Ron Desantis signed a bill that will ban most abortions after 15 weeks. Read More

Rapper Archie Eversole, Known for ‘We Ready’ Anthem, Shot and Killed by Brother, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his ‘We Ready’ song, has died at age 37. Read More

Do You Believe It? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Split After She Caught Him Cheating, Social Media Reacts

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should be focused on preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, but according to an unverified rumor the two are reportedly dealing with infidelity and a breakup. Read More

Taraji P. Henson To Address Howard University’s Graduating Class Of 2022

Howard University recently announced that critically acclaimed actress and alumna Taraji P. Henson will speak at the spring 2022 commencement ceremony. Read More

Mariah Carey Reveals A Reimagined Fan Favorite With Brandy For Her Masterclass [Video]

Mariah Carey is ready to pass the mic to fans as part of the icon’s new project with online platform MasterClass. Read More

Kim Kardashian Broke News of Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit to Khloé

When you’ve lived your life on reality TV long enough, you become used to cameras – even as they capture your most painful and unexpected moments. Read More

Cleveland Guardians home opener guide: How to watch, what’s new at Progressive Field, parking restrictions and more

It’s the start of a new era in Cleveland! That’s right! The Cleveland Guardians are here! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: