The Bijou Star Files: Firing Squad Execution Over Electric Chair

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 18, 2022:

South Carolina Death Row Inmate Chooses Firing Squad Execution Over Electric Chair

As his death date draws near, a South Carolina death row inmate has chosen to be executed by firing squad. Read More

VIOLA DAVIS MICHELLE OBAMA PORTRAYAL MOCKED… Non-Stop Pursed Lips?!?

Viola Davis‘ turn as Michelle Obama for a new show is getting some early looks, and in the same breath … some early ridicule too over an apparent character choice she’s made. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION New Coachella Song …AIMED AT TORY???

Megan Thee Stallion might be taking a page out of Tory Lanez‘s book — she seems to have addressed their legal battle/past relationship in song … and she did it at Coachella. Read More

BILLIE EILISH HEADLINES COACHELLA DAY 2 …Sorry I’m Not Beyonce!!!

Billie Eilish did not disappoint on Day 2 of Coachella … certainly judging by the crowd that came to watch her headline the night. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET DADDY CAME UP WITH WAVE

Cardi B and Offset‘s baby boy Wave Set Cephus can thank his rapper father for his super cool first name. Read More

RIHANNA OUT WITH A$AP IN BARBADOS …TOLD YOU SO!!! A$AP ROCKY GIVES RIHANNA A LOVE WRAP …Bring It In, Babe!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are tied at the hip despite breakup rumors … literally, take a look for yourself. Read More

CHRIS BROWN WOMAN FOUND OUTSIDE HIS HOME KEEPS RETURNING

Chris Brown has got more woman troubles … but TMZ has learned, this time it’s not of his doing. Read More

EX-ATL MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS Capital Grille Bounced Me …OVER DRESS CODE & MY LEGGINGS!!!

Keisha Lance Bottoms claims a restaurant refused to let her dine when they felt she wasn’t dressed up enough — and it sounds like she thinks something nefarious might be afoot. Read More

CARNIVAL CRUISE PASSENGER JUMPS OVERBOARD

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida … and so far no sign of him. Read More

COACHELLA 2022 DAY 1 JUSTIN, HARRY, SHANIA, SNOOP, JHENE …Ain’t That Enough?!?

Justin Bieber hit the Coachella stage partially clothed for his surprise performance on Day 1. Read More

TIKTOKER NEYO WHITE Sues Spa Over Botched Chemical Peel

The TikToker who claims his face was left with splotches all over after a facial gone wrong is taking the spa that did it to court … because he just sued, like he said he would. Read More

JOSELINE HERNANDEZ SUED SHE WHOOPED OUR ASSES IN AMBUSH!!!Dancers Claim Beatdown on TV Set

Joseline Hernandez beat the crap out of a bunch of dancers behind the scenes of her reality TV show’s reunion show … at least that’s what the dancers claim in a massive $25 million lawsuit. Read More

DABABY Shows Love for Trespasser… ‘JUST DON’T BRING YA ASS BACK!!!’

DaBaby‘s feeling good about not using lethal force while thwarting that intruder on his property, and he’s even sending well-wishes to the man as he recovers from the shooting. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY CHEATING, BREAKUP RUMORS UNTRUE Amina Muaddi Responds

Amina Muaddi just addressed the rumors. She said, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.” Read More

ANGELA SIMMON SEX-FIANCE’S KILLER GETS LIFE IN PRISON… Angela Speaks In Court

The man convicted of murdering Angela Simmons‘ ex-fiance has been sentenced to life in prison … and she gave an emotional speech to the court just before the sentencing. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN THE DILDO, SEX TAPE COMMENT WAS A JOKE!!!

Kim Kardashian seemed to have a nagging suspicion, if there were another sex tape out there with her and Ray J … it could only have been if he stuck a foreign object up her butt, but sources close to Kim says she was not serious … it was a joke. Read More

(Video) Taina Williams And G Herbo Host All-Pink Baby Shower To Celebrate Their First Daughter

It was an all-pink affair on Saturday for Taina Williams and G Herbo. The couple hosted their baby shower in celebration of their first daughter and second child together. Everyone showed out in all-pink ‘fits and the decor was givin’ sweet and sunny skies! Read More

Benzino Shuts Down Rumors He Was In A Relationship With Transgender Model Shauna Brooks

Benzino finally breaks his silence and is shutting down rumors that he was in a relationship with transgender model Shauna Brooks after a video surfaced Thursday. Read More

Suspect Arrested In Brooklyn Train Shooting Is Ordered To Be Held Without Bail & Is Charged With A Federal Terrorism Offense

Frank James, 62, appeared in court after he was arrested for Tuesday’s shooting. He was ordered to be held without bail after prosecutors told the judge that he “terrified” all of New York City. Read More

Kyrie Irving Addresses Giving Celtics Fans the Finger, Implies He Was Called a ‘P*ssy’ and a ‘B*tch’

The checkered relationship between Boston Celtics fans and Kyrie Irving took center stage during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets’ First Round series against the Celtics. Read More

Black Maternal Health Still on The Decline as Harris and Booker Push to Make it a National Priority

Bianca Lyons goes back to that same hospital room in Virginia every time she tells what happened to her and her baby. Read More

Investigations Spurred by Rare Liver Disease Detected in Children, Some Requiring Transplants

Cases of liver disease in children, including some reported to have required transplants, have spurred investigations in multiple regions of the world. Read More

Young Buck May Have To Forfeit Gold Teeth In Bankruptcy Case

Rapper Young Buck may be forced to forfeit his gold teeth and other assets as his bankruptcy case moves forward. Read More

Kindergartners At A Michigan Elementary School Were Left Feeling “Woozy” After A Student Shared Margaritas With Her Classmates [Video]

Imagine picking up your kindergarten from school and they walk out drunk. That’s exactly what happened at a Michigan elementary school. Read More

Influencer Who Started ASAP Rocky Cheating Rumor Apologizes

This week, people were in an uproar after news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had parted ways because he supposedly had a fling going on with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Read More

New Survey Shows Some People Are Over The Internet And Would Delete Themselves From the Web If They Could

A new survey shows that people are over their likeness and presence on the internet. Read More

Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced to 30 Years For Fatally Injecting Men With Drugs

Political donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal overdoses of two men on Thursday. Read More

Issa Rae Added to the Cast of the New Barbie Movie

Issa Rae is one of the most recent additions to the upcoming Barbie film. Read More

Akon Pays Former Business Partner $850K in Ongoing Lawsuit

Akon has paid his ex-business partner $850K to settle a portion of their ongoing lawsuit. Read More

Man Gets Ten Years In Prison For Soliciting An Undercover Cop To Kill His Sexual Assault Victim

A Missouri man will spend the next decade behind bars after trying to hire a hitman to kill a minor who he was accused of molesting. Read More

Kentucky Man Awarded $450,000 After Employer Throws Him Birthday Party He Didn’t Want

A Kentucky man is about to be $450,000 richer after an employer went against his wishes and threw him a birthday party. Read More

