The Bijou Star Files: Firing Squad Execution Over Electric Chair

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
South Carolina Death Row Inmate Chooses Firing Squad Execution Over Electric Chair
As his death date draws near, a South Carolina death row inmate has chosen to be executed by firing squad. Read More
VIOLA DAVIS MICHELLE OBAMA PORTRAYAL MOCKED… Non-Stop Pursed Lips?!?
Viola Davis‘ turn as Michelle Obama for a new show is getting some early looks, and in the same breath … some early ridicule too over an apparent character choice she’s made. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION New Coachella Song …AIMED AT TORY???
Megan Thee Stallion might be taking a page out of Tory Lanez‘s book — she seems to have addressed their legal battle/past relationship in song … and she did it at Coachella. Read More
BILLIE EILISH HEADLINES COACHELLA DAY 2 …Sorry I’m Not Beyonce!!!
Billie Eilish did not disappoint on Day 2 of Coachella … certainly judging by the crowd that came to watch her headline the night. Read More
CARDI B & OFFSET DADDY CAME UP WITH WAVE
Cardi B and Offset‘s baby boy Wave Set Cephus can thank his rapper father for his super cool first name. Read More
RIHANNA OUT WITH A$AP IN BARBADOS …TOLD YOU SO!!! A$AP ROCKY GIVES RIHANNA A LOVE WRAP …Bring It In, Babe!!!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are tied at the hip despite breakup rumors … literally, take a look for yourself. Read More
CHRIS BROWN WOMAN FOUND OUTSIDE HIS HOME KEEPS RETURNING
Chris Brown has got more woman troubles … but TMZ has learned, this time it’s not of his doing. Read More
EX-ATL MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS Capital Grille Bounced Me …OVER DRESS CODE & MY LEGGINGS!!!
Keisha Lance Bottoms claims a restaurant refused to let her dine when they felt she wasn’t dressed up enough — and it sounds like she thinks something nefarious might be afoot. Read More
CARNIVAL CRUISE PASSENGER JUMPS OVERBOARD
A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida … and so far no sign of him. Read More
COACHELLA 2022 DAY 1 JUSTIN, HARRY, SHANIA, SNOOP, JHENE …Ain’t That Enough?!?
Justin Bieber hit the Coachella stage partially clothed for his surprise performance on Day 1. Read More
TIKTOKER NEYO WHITE Sues Spa Over Botched Chemical Peel
The TikToker who claims his face was left with splotches all over after a facial gone wrong is taking the spa that did it to court … because he just sued, like he said he would. Read More
JOSELINE HERNANDEZ SUED SHE WHOOPED OUR ASSES IN AMBUSH!!!Dancers Claim Beatdown on TV Set
Joseline Hernandez beat the crap out of a bunch of dancers behind the scenes of her reality TV show’s reunion show … at least that’s what the dancers claim in a massive $25 million lawsuit. Read More
DABABY Shows Love for Trespasser… ‘JUST DON’T BRING YA ASS BACK!!!’
DaBaby‘s feeling good about not using lethal force while thwarting that intruder on his property, and he’s even sending well-wishes to the man as he recovers from the shooting. Read More
RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY CHEATING, BREAKUP RUMORS UNTRUE Amina Muaddi Responds
Amina Muaddi just addressed the rumors. She said, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.” Read More
ANGELA SIMMON SEX-FIANCE’S KILLER GETS LIFE IN PRISON… Angela Speaks In Court
The man convicted of murdering Angela Simmons‘ ex-fiance has been sentenced to life in prison … and she gave an emotional speech to the court just before the sentencing. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN THE DILDO, SEX TAPE COMMENT WAS A JOKE!!!
Kim Kardashian seemed to have a nagging suspicion, if there were another sex tape out there with her and Ray J … it could only have been if he stuck a foreign object up her butt, but sources close to Kim says she was not serious … it was a joke. Read More
(Video) Taina Williams And G Herbo Host All-Pink Baby Shower To Celebrate Their First Daughter
It was an all-pink affair on Saturday for Taina Williams and G Herbo. The couple hosted their baby shower in celebration of their first daughter and second child together. Everyone showed out in all-pink ‘fits and the decor was givin’ sweet and sunny skies! Read More
Benzino Shuts Down Rumors He Was In A Relationship With Transgender Model Shauna Brooks
Benzino finally breaks his silence and is shutting down rumors that he was in a relationship with transgender model Shauna Brooks after a video surfaced Thursday. Read More
Suspect Arrested In Brooklyn Train Shooting Is Ordered To Be Held Without Bail & Is Charged With A Federal Terrorism Offense
Frank James, 62, appeared in court after he was arrested for Tuesday’s shooting. He was ordered to be held without bail after prosecutors told the judge that he “terrified” all of New York City. Read More
Kyrie Irving Addresses Giving Celtics Fans the Finger, Implies He Was Called a ‘P*ssy’ and a ‘B*tch’
The checkered relationship between Boston Celtics fans and Kyrie Irving took center stage during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets’ First Round series against the Celtics. Read More
Black Maternal Health Still on The Decline as Harris and Booker Push to Make it a National Priority
Bianca Lyons goes back to that same hospital room in Virginia every time she tells what happened to her and her baby. Read More
Investigations Spurred by Rare Liver Disease Detected in Children, Some Requiring Transplants
Cases of liver disease in children, including some reported to have required transplants, have spurred investigations in multiple regions of the world. Read More
Young Buck May Have To Forfeit Gold Teeth In Bankruptcy Case
Rapper Young Buck may be forced to forfeit his gold teeth and other assets as his bankruptcy case moves forward. Read More
Kindergartners At A Michigan Elementary School Were Left Feeling “Woozy” After A Student Shared Margaritas With Her Classmates [Video]
Imagine picking up your kindergarten from school and they walk out drunk. That’s exactly what happened at a Michigan elementary school. Read More
Influencer Who Started ASAP Rocky Cheating Rumor Apologizes
This week, people were in an uproar after news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had parted ways because he supposedly had a fling going on with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Read More
New Survey Shows Some People Are Over The Internet And Would Delete Themselves From the Web If They Could
A new survey shows that people are over their likeness and presence on the internet. Read More
Political Donor Ed Buck Sentenced to 30 Years For Fatally Injecting Men With Drugs
Political donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal overdoses of two men on Thursday. Read More
Issa Rae Added to the Cast of the New Barbie Movie
Issa Rae is one of the most recent additions to the upcoming Barbie film. Read More
Akon Pays Former Business Partner $850K in Ongoing Lawsuit
Akon has paid his ex-business partner $850K to settle a portion of their ongoing lawsuit. Read More
Man Gets Ten Years In Prison For Soliciting An Undercover Cop To Kill His Sexual Assault Victim
A Missouri man will spend the next decade behind bars after trying to hire a hitman to kill a minor who he was accused of molesting. Read More
Kentucky Man Awarded $450,000 After Employer Throws Him Birthday Party He Didn’t Want
A Kentucky man is about to be $450,000 richer after an employer went against his wishes and threw him a birthday party. Read More
