The Bijou Star Files: Folks Are Upset Bout Futures Comments On Future Kids

Future Said Kids With A Wife Would Be ‘More Special’ Than His Existing Children & Set Off Fans

Future’s desire for kids with a wife the rapper hasn’t found yet has caused quite the stir on social media. Read More

Union nurses at University Hospitals in Geneva left out of COVID appreciation bonuses

UH says union employees are not eligible for the bonuses, but the Ohio Nurses Association claims its workers could get the money at the hospital’s discretion. Read More

Pepper Pike rabbi arrested after allegedly trying to meet 15-year-old boy for sex

Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation is accused of sending ‘sexually explicit’ messages to an undercover officer he thought was a teenager. Read More

A$AP ROCKY I’M FREE AGAIN …First Pics of Jail Exit After LAX Arrest

Here’s A$AP Rocky leaving LAPD headquarters — surrounded by several officers — after his arrest for a 2021 shooting. Read More

YO GOTTI‘GRATEFUL’ FEDS CALLING OUT MS PRISON …DOJ Labels it ‘Unconstitutional’

The infamous state prison Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and several others blasted for inhumane treatment of inmates has now been labeled unconstitutional by the federal government. Read More

BLAC CHYNA GUN TO ROB’S HEAD WAS JUST A JOKE …Ditto For Cable Choke!!!

Blac Chyna was back on the stand Wednesday for further testimony and cross examination from the Kardashian’s attorney. Read More

JOHNNY DEPP POOP IN MY BED… Totally Gross, But Made Me Laugh

Depp addressed the poop incident. After the birthday dinner, he wasn’t home for a while — but was soon informed that some fecal matter had been found in his bed, which he believed was human. Read More

Nene Leakes Files Lawsuit Against ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Team For Hostile And Racist Work Environment

Nene Leakes has filed a lawsuit against the companies responsible for the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ The lawsuit alleges that Nene’s complaints of racism led to her being forced off the show in 2020 before its 13th season. Read More

Kris Jenner Allegedly Called Blac Chyna “Stupid” & “Really Ghetto” In Conversations With E! Executives

On Tuesday, Blac Chyna appeared before a judge as she fought to prove that the Kardashians used their influence to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna.” Legal representation for the famous family argued that they were trying to protect Rob Kardashian from an abusive relationship with Chyna, but she isn’t buying it! Read More

Wale’s ‘More About Nothing’ Is Coming to Streaming Services Thanks to Help From Jerry Seinfeld

Wale and Jerry Seinfeld go way back, and now one of rapper’s most memorable mixtapes, More About Nothing, is about to hit streaming, and it’s all thanks to the comedic legend. Read More

LeBron and Dwyane Wade Respond to Tracy McGrady Saying Durant and Kyrie Are More Skilled Duo Than Them

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Tracy McGrady made a bold claim regarding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving , saying that the Brooklyn Nets’ two-headed monster is the most talented duo in NBA history. Read More

Pooh Shiesty Sentenced to 63 Months in Prison Over 2020 Shooting

Pooh Shiesty will spend the next several years behind bars. Read More

Netflix Reportedly Loses $54 Billion in Market Cap, Marking Biggest Single-Day Stock Drop in Company’s History

Q1 was not the friendliest to Netflix, as the company has just experienced the biggest single-day stock drop in its history, losing a reported $54 billion in market cap, Read More

Drake Granted Three-Year Restraining Order Against Stalker

Drake can breathe a sigh of relief. Read More

Snickers Incites Flood of Dirty Jokes by Playfully Denying Rumor It Removed ‘Dick Veins’ From Candy Bar

Earlier this month, Snickers began trending on social media after photos circulated suggesting the Mars Inc.-owned company “deveined” its classic treat so it would no longer be blatantly reminiscent of a penis. Read More

Man Arrested After Starting Fire at Home Depot in Attempt to Cover Up His Shoplifting; Blaze Was Visible From Space

A San Jose man faces multiple felony arson charges after setting a massive fire at a local Home Depot earlier this month, Read More

New Poll Shows Most Americans Think Recreational Marijuana Use Should Be Federally Legal

A newly released and undeniably well-timed poll shows that a strong majority of Americans are in favor of recreational marijuana being made legal at the federal level. Read More

Tesla Workers In Shanghai Will Eat and Sleep In Factory As Part Of ‘Closed Loop System’

Tesla workers in Shanghai will reportedly have to eat and sleep in the company’s factory as part of a system that seeks to avoid business shutdowns. Read More

Ohio Doctor Acquitted After Being Accused Of Killing Patients With Fentanyl

An Ohio doctor who was accused of killing patients with fentanyl has been acquitted. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Transitioning To Music, “If T.I. Can Do Comedy, I Can Do Music” [Video]

Well, it looks like T.I isn’t the only one trying out new things. It has been reported that Tiffany Haddish is working on some music. Read More

CDC Says Masking is Still “Necessary” for Public Health, Asks DOJ to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Lifted Travel Mask Mandate

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masking on public transit is still necessary and asked the Justice Department to proceed with an appeal of a Florida federal judge’s ruling that lifted a travel mask mandate. Read More

Disney World Lifts Mask Mandate At Florida Parks

Walt Disney World has announced that face masks would no longer be required at its Florida parks, becoming the third company this week. Read More

Brandon Bills Says He Was Never Going to Cooperate With Police Investigation into Bowling Alley Fight Involving DaBaby

DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills had reportedly initiated legal action against DaBaby after being punched by the rapper at a Los Angeles bowling alley. Read More

China Fails at Censoring Megan Thee Stallion Twerking During Coachella Live Stream [Video]

Chinese censors struggled to keep up with the immeasurable booty jiggling during the Megan Thee Stallion Coachella performance. Read More

‘The Kardashians’ Becomes Hulu’s Most-Watched Premiere in America

According to Hulu, ‘The Kardashians’ is its biggest series premiere in U.S. history. Read More

Viola Davis Prayed for Husband Julius Tennon Before Meeting Him: ‘I Said I Want a Big Black Man’ [Video]

Viola Davis says God answered her prayers when she met now-husband Julius Tennon Read More

Tupac Shakur Was Allegedly ‘Hurt’ & Upset By Jada Pinkett’s Request For Him To Not Do Anything Violent To Will Smith

The triangle made up of Will Smith , Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tupac Shakur remains a thing—more than 25 years after his death. Read More

Dwayne Haskins – Wife Of Deceased NFL Player Shares He Was Walking To Find Gas When Struck By Truck On Florida Highway

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sharing more details about his final moments. Read More

Summer Walker Calls Out Airport Staff For Excessively Touching Her During Search: I’m So Tired Of These Ugly B*tches Looking For Random Reasons To Touch This A**

Summer Walker isn’t satisfied with her latest treatment while traveling. Read More

Hazel-E Hospitalized For Tummy Tuck Infection: I Feel Like I Should Have My Own Special Room At The ER At This Point [VIDEO]

Prayers up for a speedy recovery for Hazel-E! Read More

A$AP ROCKY, RIHANNA BLINDSIDED, SHOCKED WHEN COPS ARRESTED HIM …Cops Say They Had Their Reasons

A$AP Rocky was totally blindsided by cops when they showed up at a private, LAX terminal and put him in handcuffs … all while a pregnant and equally shocked Rihanna looked on. Read More

ARCHIE EVERSOLE ‘WE READY’ RAPPER SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN THE FACE WHILE ASLEEP

“We Ready” rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds … this according to cops. Read More

SHAREEF O’NEAL SHAQ’S SON ‘NOT GIVING UP’ ON BBALL… After LSU Exit

Shareef O’Neal is making it clear he’s not done with basketball despite exits from both LSU and UCLA … says he’s not ready yet to give up the game. Read More

MASKED SINGER KEN JEONG WALKS OFF SET IN DISGUST As Giuliani Revealed

The most dramatic moment from this season of “The Masked Singer” has finally played out … as Rudy Giuliani was revealed as a contestant, causing one judge to walk off set. Read More

