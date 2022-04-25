DaBaby’s Previously Unseen Walmart Shooting Footage Released

CLOSE

Previously unseen security footage of DaBaby’s involvement in a 2018 deadly shootout inside a North Carolina Walmart made rounds on the internet last night (Sunday, April 24), and it’s got some folks questioning whether or not the 30-year-old rapper truly acted in self-defense. The footage was originally posted by Rolling Stone.

In the video you can see DaBaby – real name Jonathan Kirk – getting into an altercation with two men, Henry Douglas and 19-year-old Jaylin Craig. There is no sound in the video.

After DaBaby punches Douglas a full brawl breaks out. Reports suggest that Craig can be seen in the background possibly reaching for a weapon, but that can’t be confirmed.

As Douglas and DaBaby continue to scuffle, Mariah Osbourne, DaBaby’s girlfriend at the time, attempts to break things up. Then before the video cuts out you finally see what appears to be DaBaby shooting a firearm. The footage doesn’t show anyone being struck, but Jaylin Craig was later pronounced dead.

DaBaby has maintained self-defense the entire time.

DaBaby was never charged for Craig’s death, though he did eventually receive probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

It’s been a roller coaster twelve months for the North Carolina emcee. A couple of days ago he was caught on video fighting with one of his artists. Earlier this month he shot a man who trespassed on one of his properties. And just last summer he lost a host of jobs after spewing a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud.

Once the news broke of the surfaced video, DaBaby took to Twitter to share his sentiments on the situation.

