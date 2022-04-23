Kei-Touch interviewed Veta Richardson, Best Selling Author, DEI Leader & Business Strategist. They discussed Veta’s work in the Clinton, Bush and Obama Administrations on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, what the Supreme Court confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson means for DEI, and her best-selling book, Take Six: Essential Habits to Own Your Destiny, Overcome Challenges, and Unlock Opportunities.

Veta Richardson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com