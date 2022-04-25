CLOSE

NFL Network Analyst and Panthers Hall of Honor member Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse to preview this week’s draft and some of the names that could be traded soon.

Steve started off by looking at how the NFL Draft has evolved over the years as he noted how it has grown along with the NFL from having the draft in a hotel to now having it in different cities throughout the weekend where it is standing room only is amazing.

When it came to the nuts and bolts of this draft Steve thinks that this draft not being strong at the QB position is great because there is a lot of talent in this draft in other positions and it will be interesting to see which team will bite with one of these QBs.

Steve then touched on the Panthers having the 6th pick in the draft as he bluntly told Kyle:

“Solidyfying upfront your biggest financial obligation (Sam Darnold) should be your top priority, if it’s not that is a fireable offense.”

Steve also said that all of these QBs would be a massive reach at number 6 to Kyle as he also had a problem with questions about people’s drive to get better as these guys are still amateurs who are in school and these guys shouldn’t be wired as a pro yet.

Steve Smith: Not Solidifying Your Needs Upfront Is A Fireable Offense was originally published on wfnz.com