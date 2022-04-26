Look at This Ohio Mansion Odell Beckham Jr is Selling

CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr is selling his former home in Ohio after signing a one-year contract with the LA Rams last NFL season. Spoiler alert… it’s a really nice house!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

During his brief two-and-a-half-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, rumors constantly swirled about the wide receiver wanting out of Northeast Ohio. Then finally in 2021 OBJ was released, before subsequently signing on with the LA Rams.

Odell played an integral part in LA’s playoff run before being injured during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

While in Ohio, OBJ lived in Columbia Station, which is located just a bit west of Berea, where the Browns practice facility is located. The mansion has recently hit the open market, so if you’re looking for a space with over 14 thousand square feet and closets that are bigger than most master bedrooms, then this might be the place for you!

Check it out let us know if you would buy this – for a cool $3.3 million – down in the comments!

The Latest: