The Bijou Star Files: 70 Miles Later The Ambulance Chase Ends

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Man seen leading over 70-mile Chicago police chase ID’d and charged

The man apparently seen leading police on an over 70-mile chase throughout the Chicago area Monday in a stolen ambulance has been identified and charged. Read More

DABABY WALMART SHOOTING VID SURFACES …Debate on Self-Defense

One of DaBaby‘s first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online — sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Read More

ELON MUSK TWITTER’S MINE!!! Sale for Company is Final

Elon put a statement out, saying, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Read More

ANTONIO BROWNI ONLY WANT RAPPING ATHLETES ON NEXT ALBUM… Following Success Of ‘Paradigm’

Antonio Brown just dropped his newest album, but he’s already thinking about the next one — the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout just revealed he only wants athletes featured on his follow-up project. Read More

BHAD BHABIE HERE’S THE PROOF I MADE $50M ON ONLYFANS!!!

Bhad Bhabie wants her haters to take a good look at her receipts … offering up alleged proof she’s made tens of millions of dollars on OnlyFans. Read More

FREE-FALL TERROR Parents of Teen Who Died …SUE PARK FOR WRONGFUL DEATH

The teenager who fell to his death at a ride in Florida should’ve never been allowed to get onboard — something his folks are now claiming in a new lawsuit against the park. Read More

BODYBUILDER SHANE POST SHOT DURING DISPUTE OVER PARKING SPOT… Incident Caught On Video

Bodybuilder Shane Post was shot in the torso after getting into a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space outside his Dallas, TX townhome last Tuesday … and the man who allegedly pulled the trigger is now behind bars. Read More

KIM & PETE POWER COUPLING WITH D.C. BIGWIGS

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson certainly like to spend time together — case in point … attending a major event in our nation’s capital, in lockstep. Read More

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS FACELIFT MADE HER LOOK LIKE ‘F***** CYCLOPS’ …Talks ‘Horrendous’ Surgery and Therapy

Sharon Osbourne has had a year of ups and downs … opening up about a ‘horrendous’ facelift that left her looking like a “f***** Cyclops” and why she went to an unconventional form of therapy. Read More

SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW BALL SIGNED BY PERFORMERS HITS AUCTION …Eminem, Dr. Dre & Co.!!!

Forget Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp autographs … here’s one of the coolest pieces of Super Bowl LVI memorabilia you can own — a ball signed by the Big Game’s halftime show performers!!! Read More

Former ‘Making The Band’ Star Chopper Arrested On Sex Trafficking Charges

Chopper, who many people may be familiar with from MTV’s “Making The Band,” was arrested earlier this month in Maryland on sex trafficking charges, as law enforcement accuses him of being a pimp. Read More

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Husband to Death After Argument About His Coffee

A Tennessee woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death following an argument stemming from the taste of his coffee…Read More

Bobby Shmurda Says He’s ‘Not Having Sex for 6 Months’ After Worst Day Ever, Shares New Rule About Talking to Women

Bobby Shmurda has vowed to be celibate for six months, and is dropping some very honest context clues on Twitter to help fans understand why. Read More

People Are Losing It on Twitter Over Elon Musk Purchasing Platform

Elon Musk is becoming the new owner of Twitter , and many on the platform are less than thrilled about the change. Read More

Joe Rogan Says His ‘Subscriptions Went Up Massively’ Amid Recent Controversies: ‘I Gained 2 Million’

Joe Rogan has faced multiple controversies over the past few months alone, but the podcaster says his popularity has only grown despite calls to remove him from Spotify . Read More

Trump Held in Contempt by Judge for Not Turning in Documents, Fined $10,000 a Day

Former President Donald Trump is being held in civil contempt by a New York judge after allegedly not turning over documents following a subpoena in an investigation into the Trump Organization. Read More

Megan Says Tory Lanez Offered $1M to Keep Quiet, Court Docs Show Detective Testifying Tory Had Gun Residue on Hands

Megan Thee Stallion ’s full interview with Gayle King was released Monday. Read More

Will Smith Reportedly Traveled to India For ‘Spiritual Reasons’ Following Oscars Slap

One month after striking Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith is embarking on a personal journey. Read More

Missouri School’s Math Assignment About Maya Angelou’s Sexual Abuse and Sex Work Goes Viral

A lot of people were outraged over a math assignment given at a school district in Missouri. Social media users shared posts of a math problem that referenced author and poet Maya Angelou’s sexual abuse and sex work. Read More

Robin Roberts Reveals She Nearly Turned Down an Interview with Former President Barack Obama Because She Feared Being Outed [Video]

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts revealed that she almost turned down an interview withPresident Barack Obama on marriage equality. Read More

First-Ever Court Martial Trial Convicts US Air Force General Officer Of Abusive Sexual Conduct

A US Air Force general officer was found guilty of abusive sexual contact in an Ohio military court in Ohio. The case is the first-ever court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the military branch. Read More

Google Introduces New Feature That Suggests ‘Inclusive’ and Politically Correct Terms During Searches

Google set to launch “woke” writing feature that suggests politically correct and “inclusive” terms during Google searches. Read More

Judge Mathis & His Family Are Coming to Television with ‘Mathis Family Matters’ — Premiering on E! This June [Video]

The legendary and honorable Judge Greg Mathis, Sr. and his family are ready to share their unfiltered lives with the world. Read More

Oh My: Omarion Puts His Print on Full Display in Grey Sweatpants [Photo]

Omarion felt a little frisky on this fine Monday afternoon. Read More

Idris Elba To Star In Upcoming Apple TV+ Series, ‘Hijack’

Idris Elba is coming to Apple TV+. The acclaimed actor is starring in and executive producing Hijack, a seven-part thriller taking place 20,000 feet in the air. Read More

Nicki Minaj Reveals What Clothing Items Men Should Wear To Increase Their Sex Appeal [Photo]

Nicki Minaj knows a thing or two about how to look sexy. Read More

Kanye West – ‘Selling Sunset’s’ Jason Oppenheim Reveals Rapper’s LA Mansion Featured A Ceiling ‘Painting Of Him As Jesus’: A Client Said It Was A Lonely Narcissist’s House

It looks like not everyone is a fan of how Kanye West decorates his home! Read More

Greater Cleveland tops list for highest rate of foreclosures in the nation

A nationwide list that shows foreclosure rates in the first quarter of the year are higher in the Cleveland metro area than anywhere else in the country. Read More

NE-YO GETS HITCHED AGAIN TO CRYSTAL RENAY!!! Wedding #2 in Vegas, Baby

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go — Read More

AARON CARTER SET TO BOX BENZINO IN CELEB MATCH …50 Cent Mum on Challenge

Benzino doesn’t appear to have been able to lure 50 Cent into a boxing ring, so he’s settling for the next best opponent … and, apparently, that’s Aaron Carter. Read More

TREVOR BAUER SUES SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER… Claims Woman Wanted To Destroy His Career

Trevor Bauer is now suing the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault … with the MLB star claiming she made up allegations against him in order to ruin his baseball career and extract money from him. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com