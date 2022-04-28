CLOSE

On September 6, 2016, medical marijuana was made legal in Ohio. But depending on who you ask it could seem impossible to get your hands on the sticky icky, even if you really (and legally) need it.

That could be about to change soon.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

According to Fox 8, more Ohioans could be eligible for medical marijuana in the near future. Here’s why.

VIA | FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday.

The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.

“It makes it more patient-centered, and as a physician, I’ve always been for making it patient-centered, that they can get it for the right conditions and the right way for a good price,” Huffman said.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

We’re Hiring! Apply Now!

Empower One Career Fair

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Bijou Star Files: Little Caesars Teen Gets Slapped & Called ‘N’ Word

DaBaby’s Lawyers Claim Walmart Shooting Video Proves Self Defense !? [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian 1st Husband Say’s “Ecstasy” Wasn’t A Marriage Factor [VIDEO]

The ‘Queen’ Latifah Returns Home To Break Ground On A Housing Project [VIDEO]

The Irony: SCOTUS Sympathizes With White Coach Fired For Kneeling

It May Soon Be Easier to Get Legal Weed in Ohio

Harvard Proposes HBCU Partnerships To Atone For Slavery

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put A Ring On It” | Episode 65

Enter To Win A Mom’s Silk Sonic Vegas Getaway Weekend!

Hot Spot: Viola Davis Responds To ‘The First Lady’ Criticism + Terry Crews Talks Toxic Masculinity

RETURN TO THE WZAK CLEVELAND HOMEPAGE