It May Soon Be Easier to Get Legal Weed in Ohio

On September 6, 2016, medical marijuana was made legal in Ohio. But depending on who you ask it could seem impossible to get your hands on the sticky icky, even if you really (and legally) need it.
That could be about to change soon.
According to Fox 8, more Ohioans could be eligible for medical marijuana in the near future. Here’s why.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday.
The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process for businesses vying for a medical marijuana license and permit physicians to prescribe the drug where they “reasonably” believe it will help a patient.
“It makes it more patient-centered, and as a physician, I’ve always been for making it patient-centered, that they can get it for the right conditions and the right way for a good price,” Huffman said.
