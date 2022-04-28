The Bijou Star Files: Little Caesars Teen Gets Slapped & Called ‘N’ Word

CLOSE

Woman drops N-word, slaps Little Caesars employee over lack of Crazy Bread

An Oklahoma woman slapped a Black employee at Little Caesars and called him the N-word after he told her the pizza shop was out of Crazy Bread. Read More

HOWIE MANDEL MY COVID DIAGNOSIS SENT ME INTO A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

Howie Mandel‘s happy to be out of his quarantine after getting COVID … but says his time locked away drove him insane, and thinks being vulnerable about your mental health is important now more than ever. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT FESTIVAL HEADLINER First Time Since Astroworld

Travis Scott is officially hitting the big stage once again … headlining his first music festival since the Astroworld tragedy where he will perform in front of more than 100,000 people. Read More

KYLIE JENNER THE EYES HAVE IT!!!Expanding Makeup Empire To All Things Peepers

Kylie Jenner is making a move to expand her makeup empire … it looks like she now wants her cosmetics line to cover magic potions for eyes. Read More

EGYPT AIR PLANE CRASH RESULT OF FATAL 2016 DEATHS REVEALED

A flight on its way to Egypt ended in a fatal crash back in 2016, and a new investigation reveals it all came down to one cigarette. Read More

SPACEX SENDS 1ST BLACK WOMAN TO SPACE …For Extended Period

Elon Musk‘s making more history — SpaceX just sent the first Black woman to the International Space Station for an extended period of time. Read More

Songwriters Voluntarily Drop Drake From ‘No Guidance’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Apparently, Champagne Papi is no longer being sued for copyright infringement for his feature on Chris Brown’s song ‘No Guidance.’ If you recall, songwriters Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine filed a suit in October alleging the song copied their 2016 track, “I Love Your Dress.” Read More

Lizzo Brought In Her 34th Birthday With Bae Myke Wright (Photos)

On Tuesday, ahead of her birthday, Lizzo stepped out to celebrate at Craig’s in West Hollywood, CA and was captured walking hand-in-hand with her bae, comedian Myke Wright. Read More

Shauna Brooks Confirms That She And Benzino Never Had An Intimate Relationship—Although She Claims He Was Allegedly Open To It

Shauna Brooks sat down for a recent interview to clarify her prior relationship with Benzino. Shauna Brooks made it clear that although they were never intimate, Benzino allegedly was open to the idea, while also claiming that he threatened her life on previous occasions. Read More

Derek Chauvin Requests New Trial Or Overturned Murder Conviction In George Floyd Case

Derek Chauvin is asking a judge to overturn his 2020 murder conviction of George Floyd, Read More

Florida Teen Receives Acceptance Letters From 72 Colleges

A Florida high school senior had quite the decision to make after receiving 72 college acceptance letters. Read More

Fabolous Shows Off the ‘Struggle Meal’ He Cooked Up: ‘Don’t Look That Bad’

Across a series of posts made on his Instagram Stories, rapper Fabolous shared his version of a “struggle meal” despite his wealth. Read More

Here’s Lizzo’s Response to Whether She’d Do a ‘Food Verzuz’ With Saweetie

In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Lizzo answered whether she would face off against Saweetie in a hypothetical “food Verzuz.” Read More

Quavo Starring in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’ From Quality Control’s New Film Division

Quavo is set to star in new action thriller film called Takeover, which will be produced by Quality Control’s new film branch Quality Films, Read More

Video Shows Driver Crashing Into School Bus Full of Kids While Racing in New Mexico

Video footage has surfaced of an accident that occurred in February where a driver was racing someone and crashed into a school bus full of kids. Read More

Kevin Hart Secures $100 Million Funding For New HartBeat Media Company

Kevin Hart is positioning himself to be the next great media mogul by way of a $100 million investment into his new media company, HartBeat. Read More

DC Young Fly Claims Chris Tucker Will Return To “Friday” If DC Plays His Son [Video]

DC Young Fly says he holds the key to getting Chris Tucker to return to the “Friday” franchise. Read More

Florida is Now the Least Affordable State to Live in the U.S.

Florida is now officially the most expensive state to live in the United States. Read More

Son of Former NFL Player Vince Wilfork Pleads Guilty to Stealing His Super Bowl Rings

The son of former NFL player Vince Wilfork pleaded guilty to stealing his Super Bowl rings and other items. Read More

Stars Show Up For The Grand Opening Of Brooklyn Chop House Times Square

The stars showed up and showed out for the grand opening of Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square. Read More

President Joe Biden Strongly Considering Canceling All Student Loan Debt

It looks like President Biden wants to make good on his promise to eliminate federal student loan debt entirely by moving to forgive most of the country’s $1.6 trillion deficit. Read More

2 Months After Brittney Griner’s Arrest, Mystery Surrounds Her Case

American Trevor Reed, a US citizen and former Marine who had been detained in Russia since 2019, has been released in a prisoner swap. The release ends a nearly three-year ordeal for Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for endangering the “life and health” of Russian police officers in an altercation. Read More

RHOA Cast Allegedly Didn’t Like Their Original Promo Photos, So They Reshot Them & Paid For It Themselves

It looks like the ladies of ‘ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta ‘ weren’t too fond of their original cast photo for the upcoming season and chose to re-do it themselves! Read More

Sean Paul Says Verzuz Battle Against Shaggy Would Be ‘Unfair’: I Got 19 Songs In The Top 20

Looks like dancehall fans shouldn’t expect to see a “Verzuz” battle between Sean Paul and Shaggy anytime soon! Read More

Famed HBCU Morris Brown College Officially Regains Full Accreditation After Almost 20 Years

Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after nearly 20 years! Read More

A$AP ROCKY COPS FIND GUNS AT L.A. HOME During Search Over Hollywood Shooting

The search at A$AP Rocky‘s home turned up guns, multiple guns, but what’s unclear … did cops seize the gun that was used to shoot a man during an argument in Hollywood? Read More

2022 NFL DRAFT SEX WORKER OFFERING FREE SESH TO #1 PICK… ‘Least I Can Do’

A sex worker in Nevada says she’s so grateful for the revenue that the NFL Draft has brought her this month … she wants to give Thursday’s #1 overall pick a free “sex romp.” Read More

‘RUST’ SHOOTING HALYNA HUTCHINS’ HUSBAND OUTRAGED… OVER RELEASE OF DEATH VIDEO

Halyna Hutchins‘ husband and young son have been re-victimized, this time by the Santa Fe County Sheriff, who released video of her as she lay dying after being shot. Read More

Ohio Senate introduces bill abolishing personal income tax in 10 years

If passed and signed into law, Senate Bill 327 would make Ohio the 10th state without income tax. Read More

