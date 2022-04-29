Prayers: Ms. Juicy Baby Hospitalized In A Coma

CLOSE

Prayer warriors are being summoned as it is being reported that radio personality/reality star from ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Ms. Juicy Baby has been hospitalized and in a coma after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Texas native, 50 year Shirlene King Pearson, better known as Ms. Juicy Baby was introduced to us back in 2008 as a member of ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ before leaving in 2019. In 2016 in hopes to inform people about who little people are, she joined Lifetime television as a cast member and executive producer on the reality television show Little Women: Atlanta.

No further information is being given at this, however we will be keeping Ms. Juicy uplifted in our prayers for her to make a speed and full recovery.

See the post about Ms. Juicy Baby below.