Akron Teen Escapes Bus Stop Abduction By Doing This

This story was originally reported by Fox 8.

Akron police say that De Aron Jackson is in custody after a 16-year-old girl escaped his abduction attempt on Friday, April 29th. This happened at a bus stop on South Arlington Street, just after six in the morning as the child was on her way to school.

Police say that the girl managed to stop the abduction by desperately clinging to a nearby chainlink fence, managing to escape his grasp long enough to get away.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested after being accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl in Akron Friday morning.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, faces a charge of abduction and is in the Summit County Jail.

According to Akron police reports, a mother brought the teen to the police department around 7:45 a.m. Friday, about an hour after the incident happened.

