CLOSE

The GM of the Carolina Panthers joined The Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Monday as he recapped the Panthers draft and how chaotic this draft was as compared to previous ones.

Things started off with the Panthers decision to trade up with the Patriots and select Matt Corral with the 94th pick as he told Kyle that when the QBs started to slide late in the 2nd round they started to get active and trade up and they eventually found the right spot with the Patriots and that allowed them to get Matt Corral. Scott also said he was very surprised at how far the QBs fell and he said for one reason or another teams just didn’t want to take a QB this year.

Kyle then asked the amount of input that OC Ben McAdoo had in the Matt Corral selection as Scott stated:

“When it came to this year’s class we really leaned on him along with his expertise and he really liked Matt Corral’s quick release, his mobility in the pocket as he had a strong conviction on him. Ben McAdoo’s a big reason why Matt Corral is here in Carolina.”

Scott then looked back at drafting Ikem Ekwonu with the 6th pick as he is so excited to bring him in and he can be a leader early on. Scott also pointed out that O-Line Coach James Campen was a big fan of Ikem the whole time and they were shocked he was still on the board at 6 along with the other Tackles.

Things ended with the Panthers going after athletes with good traits on day 3 as he said when he first met Matt Rhule while interviewing for the GM job last year he said they shared the same vision of getting a team full of athletes even if they are raw and develop them as he said they take tremendous pride in taking athletes with great traits and developing them.

Scott Fitterer: Ben McAdoo Is A Big Reason Why Matt Corral Is Here was originally published on wfnz.com