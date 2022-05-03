The Bijou Star Files: RHOA Black Balled NeNe Leakes!?

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 3, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NENE LEAKES I WAS BLACKBALLED BY ‘RHOA’ EXECS!!!… Hopes Lawsuit Will Help End Discrimination

NeNe Leakes says she wanted to drop the hammer on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” years ago … but the execs blacklisted her, making it extremely difficult to take any legal action. Read More

ADRIAN PETERSON NO CHARGES IN DOM. VIOLENCE CASE

Huge break for Adrian Peterson … TMZ Sports has learned the future Hall of Famer will not face charges in his domestic violence case. Read More

MEGAN FOX & MGK BE CAREFUL DRINKING EACH OTHER’S BLOOD… Vampires Caution Couple

Machine Gun Kelly‘s revelation he and Megan Fox drink each other’s blood is drawing a warning from vampires — yeah, the real deal — and, believe it or not, they’re reminding the couple … safety first! Read More

TORY LANEZ TSA SNATCHES HIS WEED IN VEGAS …He’s Detained & Released

Tory Lanez might be on a good luck streak in Vegas — he’s still partying there after a run-in with the law … over marijuana TSA allegedly found in his bag. Read More

SHAQ I’M TRYING TO GO MEATLESS… Breaks Down New Diet

Shaquille O’Neal is looking to fuel his 7’1″, 320-pound body with NO meat — the NBA legend says he’s TRYING his best to go vegan!! Read More

DABABY Posts Vid of Alleged Victim… HURLING N-WORD

The man that was allegedly beat up by DaBaby and his crew was apparently throwing the N-word around during his confrontation with the group … at least according to new video. Read More

Petition to Remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Passes 3 Million Signatures Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Over 3 million people have signed a petition calling for the removal of Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Read More

50 Cent Pulls ‘The Massacre’ Series From Starz Because Working With Network Is a ‘Waste of Time and Money’

Just a week ago 50 Cent announced A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case, a series centered on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial, is no longer in production at Starz. Now it looks like another anthology show executive produced by 50 is heading to a new network. Read More

Bill Gates Says He Would ‘Marry Melinda All Over Again’ Despite Divorce, Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced they were getting a divorce last year. In a new interview however, the Microsoft founder said he would marry his ex-wife “all over again.” Read More

Kardashians Victorious in Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Blac Chyna

The Kardashians have won the defamation lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna. The verdict was read in court Monday, however, the family was not in attendance. Read More

Idaho State Lawmaker Found Guilty of Raping Legislative Intern

Former Idaho state lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted on Friday of raping a state legislative intern last year. Read More

Teen Jimmy John’s Worker Stabbed By Woman Over Sandwich Order Mixup

A woman in North Carolina stabbed a teen Jimmy John’s worker because they mixed up her sandwich order. Read More

Georgia Woman Shoots Teen In The Face During Road Rage Incident

A Georgia woman is in custody after she allegedly shot a teenager in the face during an altercation on the road. Read More

Fans Call Out Ulta Beauty for Kate Spade Email That Mistakenly Referenced Late Designer’s Suicide

Ulta Beauty is receiving criticism due to its tone-deaf marketing aimed at the late designer Kate Spade. In an email promotion and Twitter post, the company says, “Come hang with Kate Spade.” Read More

Amazon To Cut COVID-19 ‘Excused, Unpaid, Leave’ For U.S. Workers

Amazon will be cutting COVID-19 leave for its workers in the United States. This week, Amazon announced it would be cutting the amount of time off Amazon workers will get off in “excused, unpaid leave” when they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. Read More

Florida Mom Arrested After Her Three Year Old Was Found Sleeping on Sidewalk While She Was at the Club

Authorities say a Florida mother went to a nightclub for more than an hour while her toddler slept on the curb, and her other two children were left at home alone. Read More

Spirit Airlines Rejects JetBlue’s Buyout Bid and Moves Forward With Frontier

Spirit Airlines has decided to remain with its acquisition agreement with Frontier Airlines, despite a more attractive offer from JetBlue Airways. Read More

Don Lemon Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit Entirely, Says He Misremembered Events

CNN’s Don Lemon can rest a little easier after a lawsuit alleging he assaulted a Hamptons bartender was dropped on Monday. Read More

Beyoncé and Rihanna Invest in French Design Brand

In its series A funding round, Destree made quite the entrance. The French ready-to-wear and accessories brand locked in a roster of all-female A-list investors including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Gisele Bündchen, says Géraldine Guyot, co-founder of the Paris-headquartered brand. Read More

Lizzo Has No Idea How Beyonce Found A Baby Picture Of Her To Use For A Birthday Message [Photo]

Lizzo is feeling good as hell after her birthday shout-out from Beyoncé.Read More

Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James’ Lawyers Say FBI Violated His Constitutional Rights

Lawyers for accused subway gunman Frank James’ claimed the FBI may have violated his rights by taking DNA swabs from him in his Brooklyn jail cell without notifying them first, according to a Thursday court filing.Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Shaunie O’Neal Lands VH1 Wedding Special Documenting Her Marriage To Pastor Keion Henderson

It seems that a Shaunie O’Neal wedding is coming to a TV screen near you! Read More

EXCLUSIVE: ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley & Girlfriend Miracle Watts Expecting Their First Child Together

Sources tell us exclusively that Miracle Watts is allegedly pregnant and the couple are expecting their first child together. Read More

Shereé Whitfield Reacts To Kandi Burruss Refusing To Stay On RHOA If Phaedra Parks Returns: She Should Understand That This Is For The Betterment Of The Show

It looks like Shereé Whitfield is shaking things up and speaking out on a controversial matter that involves some of her RHOA castmates! Read More

NFL concludes ‘allegations could not be substantiated’ in independent review of former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson’s tanking claims

The Browns were not found to have been a part of any wrongdoing according to a 60-day independent study. Read More

ROE VS. WADE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNING ABORTION RIGHTS …In Leaked Draft Opinion

Abortion rights are all but over at the federal level in the United States … the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision in a draft opinion. Read More

PETE’S ANTAGONIZING KANYE With Kim & Kids Tattoo

Is Pete Davidson out of line for getting the initials of Kim and Kanye‘s 4 kids inked on his neck !? Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’M CHANNELING MARILYN MONROE …Iconic Dress For Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe … wearing the exact same dress MM wore during a sexy performance for John F. Kennedy to The Met Gala. Read More

Woman Speaks Out After Being Run Over Three Times In Road Rage Attack

Morgan Scott speaks out after surviving a horrific attack during her morning commute. The 23-year old is recovering after suffering life-threatening injuries from being hit and then run over 3 times in a road rage incident …Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com