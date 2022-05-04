Nick Kelly Steps Down As Tepper Sports CEO

CLOSE

Less than three months after earning a promotion from Charlotte FC President to Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO, Nick Kelly has resigned from the organization.

David Tepper elevated Kelly to the role in February following the departure of previous executive Tom Glick, during a series of moves in a reorganization of the group. Kelly had been President of Charlotte FC since December of 2020.

Tepper expressed his gratefulness of Kelly in a statement, saying, “Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC’s inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment. We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward.”

Kelly offered no reason for his sudden departure publicly, but said in a statement, “I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC. It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan.”

