The Bijou Star Files: Wendy William’s Is Back !?

WENDY WILLIAMS SAYS SHE’LL BE BACK ON TV VERY SOON …Out & About for Met Gala

Wendy Williams is doubling down on her return to TV — vowing she’ll be back on the air later this year … this while partying it up during the Met Gala. Read More

POST MALONE I’M HAVING A KID!!!

Post Malone is about to celebrate a very big milestone … he and his GF are having a baby!!! Read More

KANYE WEST PASTOR SUES OVER ‘DONDA’ SONG …You Used My Sermon!!!

Kanye West is getting dragged to court over one of his songs on “Donda” … because a pastor in Texas claims Yeezy sampled his sermon without his permission. Read More

NUDES IN SPACE NASA HOPING TO GRAB ALIENS’ ATTENTION… By Using Drawings Of Naked Humans

E.T. might want to phone home after this one … scientists are looking to finally get a response back from alien life by sending some cheeky sketches into the unknown. Read More

CARDI B ‘I’M A PRISONER OF FAME’ …Breaks Down On IG Live After Met Gala Party

Cardi B has had it with fame, saying the price of being a celebrity has created constant ridicule and has put a target on her back … after some drama from her Met Gala party. Read More

CHRIS ROCK YOUNGER BROTHER TO FIGHT ‘REAL WORLD’ STAR… After Will Smith Turns Down Offer

Will Smith isn’t down to fight Chris Rock‘s brother after an open invite, but another Philly native — and former ‘Real World’ star — is ready to take his place in the ring. Read More

BLAC CHYNA’S EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ACCUSES JUDGE OF BIAS IN KARDASHIAN TRIAL

Blac Chyna had the deck stacked against her in her fierce legal battle with the Kardashians … so says the Executive Producer of “Rob & Chyna” who accuses the judge of bias. Read More

URBAN CLIMBER SCALES 60-FLOOR TOWER IN S.F…. Death-Defying Stunt

The daredevil has been ID’ed as Maison Des Champs — a rock climber who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man.” Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN MUSEUM FIRST DENIED HER USING MONROE DRESS Came Back After Losing Lbs

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian was first told she couldn’t wear Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress to the Met Gala … but the museum holding the piece had a change of heart after Kim put in the work. Read More

MET GALA KIM’S MARILYN AND KRIS’S JACKIE …Callback To Betrayal

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both looked spectacular Monday night at the Met Gala … but the imagery re-creates one of the toughest moments in the real Jackie Kennedy‘s life. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Makes Emotional Statement About Abortion On ‘The View’

After Politico released a draft of the Supreme Court opinion suggesting that the landmark decision of Roe v Wade should be overturned, women’s rights are on the line and people are speaking out about it, including Whoopi Goldberg. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Shares A Message To His Grandson While Speaking About His Successful Journey In Boxing

There is no doubt that Floyd Mayweather is a proud grandfather, and it looks like his grandson KJ has taken a liking to his grandfather’s profession. Read More

Judge Rules To Move Forward With Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Lawsuit

An Oklahoma judge ruled to allow their case to move forward on Monday after the defendants sought a motion to dismiss the case. Read More

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Confirms Authenticity Of Abortion Draft With Plans To Launch Investigation About Who Leaked It

Following the explosive news that the Supreme Court has a draft to potentially overturn the historic abortion rights law Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts officially confirmed that the draft was authentic. The Supreme Court Chief Justice also announced that a full investigation is now underway involving the FBI and the CIA to find out who leaked the highly confidential information. Read More

“The Great Resignation” Continues With An Additional 4.5 Million Americans Quitting Their Jobs In March Leaving 11.5 Million Jobs Available

When 2022 began, many were optimistic that the job forecast for getting Americans back to work would kick off the new year in financially satisfying ways—but based on the latest expert reports, Americans are still leaving their jobs in record numbers. Read More

The CDC Restates Recommendation For Face Masks On Public Transportation Despite A Federal Judge Overturning The Mask Mandate

Now the CDC is reiterating its recommendation that people still wear their masks on planes, buses, and trains. Read More

LeVar Burton to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 Children & Family Emmy Awards

LeVar Burton is getting some much-overdue recognition this December at the inaugural Children & Family Emmy Awards. Read More

