The Bijou Star Files: Ray J Admits Sex Tape Was A Kardashian Plan

Ray J Admits 2007 Sex Tape Release Was A Planned Partnership With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

Just last week, Ray J labeled a recent storyline on The Kardashians “a lie.” He was referring to the story that he had a second sex tape featuring himself and Kim Kardashian and plans to release it. Now, Ray J is reportedly correcting a narrative he says has been a “burden” and “embarrassment” for him, to the point where he has felt “suicidal.” Read More

LAUGH FACTORY COMEDY CLUB UPS SECURITY After Attack On Chappelle

The Laugh Factory, one of the meccas of standup comedy in Los Angeles, is beefing up security … and it’s in response to the attack on Dave Chappelle and the Oscars slap. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE PHOTO OF GUN/KNIFE HELD BY ATTACKER

This photo shows how scary it must have been for Dave Chappelle Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl, because the gun/knife that was thrust toward him looked like it could have fatal consequences. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE Alleged Attacker Wrote ‘Dave Chappelle’ Rap ABOUT FOLKS BEING A JOKE!!!

The same guy who allegedly rushed Dave Chappelle on stage also used the comedian as the inspiration behind his own rap career … naming a song after DC. Read More

Dave Chappelle’s Rep and Netflix Release Statements in Response to Comedian Being Attacked During Show

After a video showed a man attack Dave Chappelle as he performed at the Hollywood Bowl, the comedian’s representative and Netflix have released statements on the matter. Read More

LUDACRIS GETS HONORARY DEGREE AT GEORGIA STATE U.!!!

Ludacris is officially a Panther for life — he just got some southern hospitality at his alma mater Georgia State University: an honorary degree in Bachelor of Science in Music Management! Read More

THE KIDD CREOLE RAP LEGEND GETS 16 YEARS IN PRISON …For Fatal Stabbing

The Kidd Creole — a rap pioneer from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five — just got a lengthy prison sentence for his conviction in the stabbing death of a homeless man. Read More

DRAKE DMS TROLL’S WIFE AFTER DEFENDING JA MORANT’S DAD… ‘I’m Here For U Ma’

PSA for all the Internet trolls out there — if you come at Drake, he WILL DM your significant other … and the 6 God proved it during a heated debate over NBA star Ja Morant‘s dad. Read More

Lil Durk Launches Non-Profit Organization Focusing On Career Readiness & HBCU College Tours

When it comes to an artist giving back to their community, you better mention Lil Durk! Read More

Janelle Monaé Set To Star As The Iconic Josephine Baker In Forthcoming TV Series ‘De La Resistance’

It has just been announced that Janelle Monaé will star as Josephine Baker in a forthcoming TV series from popular Hollywood production company A24. Read More

TurboTax Ordered To Pay Former Customers $141 Million For Allegedly Steering Them Away From Using Free Tax Services

Although income tax-filing season is officially over, leading tax-preparing company TurboTax is at the center of new headlines due to a massive amount of money they must pay former customers. Read More

‘Fake’ Rappers Are Taking Over the Internet (and Making Lots of Money)

In October 2021, Drake was spotted in the upper level of Club LIV in Miami. Or was he? Read More

Judge Accepts Derek Chauvin’s Plea Deal in George Floyd Civil Rights Trial

A federal judge has accepted a plea deal from Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Read More

Howard Stern Blasts Hollywood for Treating Will Smith Differently Than Dave Chappelle Attacker

Howard Stern is calling out what he sees as hypocrisy in Hollywood. Read More

Justin Bieber Says He and 2Pac Have ‘Similarities’ in ‘Wanting to Tell People About God’s Love for Them’

Justin Bieber sees similarities between himself and the late 2Pac in connection with their respective beliefs regarding a higher power. Read More

Jhené Aiko Named ‘Mental Health Is Health’ Month Ambassador in Los Angeles

Jhené Aiko continues to use her platform for a good cause. Read More

Woman Receives 5-Year Prison Sentence After Faking Cancer and Pocketing $105K in Donations

A California woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for faking a cancer diagnosis and swindling donors out of $105,513, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Read More

SZA Calls Out Invasive Fans, Deletes TikTok for Mental Health Awareness Month (UPDATE)

SZA has announced she’s deleted her TikTok account for Mental Health Awareness Month. “I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn’t serve you. Read More

Netflix Sued by Shareholders Claiming They Were Misled Ahead of Subscriber Decline

Netflix is being sued by a group of shareholders who claim the streamer misled them about its subscriber growth for months prior to last month’s sharp decline and subsequent stock price drop, Read More

U.S. Border Officials Seize $10 Million In Fake Rolex Watches

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection have confiscated 460 fake Rolex watches from two shipments from Hong Kong that were on their way to Brooklyn. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says Hopefully She’ll Have Just One More Wedding: ‘Fourth Time’s The Charm’ [Video]

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. After three failed marriages, she hasn’t given up on “I do” yet. Read More

Soon to be Buried Woman Bangs on Casket Lid at Her Own Funeral

In Peru, a woman’s burial was disrupted when she began pounding on the casket lid, indicating that she was still alive. Read More

Atlanta Man Found Guilty of Shooting Victim Over Game of Uno at a House Party

According to police, a man in Atlanta was found guilty of aggravated assault for shooting a man over a game of UNO. Read More

Chipotle To Explore Dessert Options In Their Restaurants

Chipotle is looking to make its meals a bit sweeter by experimenting with possible dessert options. Read More

Teacher Terminated For Making Black Students Pick Cotton; Allows White Students To Forgo Assignment

Parents demand that a teacher be terminated after forcing students to pick cotton seeds during a slavery lesson. Read More

Body of Teen Recovered After He jumped into the Mississippi River to Save His Girlfriend

The body of a missing 15-year-old boy has been recovered after he was swept away trying to save his girlfriend last month. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Gizelle Bryant Denies Peter Thomas Dating Rumors – It’s NOT True

Rumors Gizelle Bryant is dating Peter Thomas are false, according to the Bravo star. Read More

Keyshia Cole Had To Go To The ER After Suffering Anxiety Attacks: I Can Literally Feel My Heart Hurting!

Prayers up for Keyshia Cole! The singer/songwriter recently informed her 7 million followers that she hasn’t been feeling well lately due to having anxiety attacks, which has caused her to not get any sleep. Read More

Blac Chyna Plans To Appeal Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit Verdict, Mother Tokyo Toni Allegedly Launches GoFundMe To Help Cover Costs

Blac Chyna isn’t done putting up a fight after losing her defamation and contract interference lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family on Monday (May 2). Read More

KRIS JENNER DIDN’T NEGOTIATE KIM’S SEX TAPE DEAL

Ray J insists Kris Jenner was smack in the middle of negotiating Kim and Ray J’s sex tape, but we’ve learned the businesswoman of the century was hands-off when the deal was cut. Read More

What is Cinco de Mayo, and how did it get so popular in America?

The holiday is based in Mexican history — and not the event you might think. Read More

Future of abortion access in Ohio uncertain in wake of leaked Supreme Court draft

Right now, the state has a 20-week abortion ban, a potential six-week ban on hold in federal court, and more active legislation. Read More

