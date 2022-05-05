CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the NC State Wolfpack Dave Doeren joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he reacted to Ikem Ekwonu being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft, and how he is trying to handle the growing expectations surrounding the Wolfpack this year.

Dave started by describing how awesome it was to see Ikem get drafted by the Panthers last week as he said it was one of those experiences you can’t describe but he did note that it was one of those moments where you get goosebumps to see him get drafted, especially since it was with his hometown team in the Carolina Panthers.

Kyle then asked Dave how he feels Ikem could translate at the NFL level as he knows his versatility could allow an O-Line to put his best 5 linemen out there when someone is hurt, but Dave said that Ikem has a chance to solidify the left side of the offensive line for a long time to come.

Things went to the upcoming 2022 season for NC State and the high expectations the team has as when asked by Kyle how NC State is trying to not let the noise get to him he said:

“First of all, our team welcomes that challenge and from that point on it’s more about being the best we can be and not be complacent because someone said some nice things about you.”

Dave ended with a talk on possible NIL guardrails and rules not too far away as he said they are hopeful these rules actually get implemented and whatever rules get put in place they need to be clear rules that can be governed and create the workforce that can actually enforce it.

Dave Doeren: Ickey Could Solidify The Left Side Of The Line For A Long Time was originally published on wfnz.com