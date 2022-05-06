The Bijou Star Files: A$AP ROCKY Tells Chris Brown ‘D.M.B’ In New Track!?

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 6, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

A$AP ROCKY CALLS OUT CHRIS BROWN IN NEW SONG… ‘I Don’t Beat My Bitch’

A$AP Rocky is using his new song to call out one of Rihanna‘s exes … referencing his girlfriend’s infamous beating at the hands of Chris Brown. Read More

RIHANNA, A$AP ROCKY WE’RE NOT ENGAGED ‘I Do’ Grills Just For Fun

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly a pair in love, but aren’t on the course to get married, at least not anytime soon … despite what fans may speculate from his new video. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CRIMES …Including Possession Of Weapon With Intent To Assault

Dave Chappelle‘s attacker may have escaped felony prosecution, but the L.A. City Attorney has thrown the book at him, but because it’s a misdemeanor it’s only a paperback. Read More

BEN SIMMONS ALL SMILES AFTER BACK SURGERY… Thanks Fans For ‘Well Wishes’

Ben Simmons is one step closer to recovery — the former #1 overall pick had back surgery to reduce pain from a herniated disc on Thursday … and he says the microdiscectomy procedure was a big success. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE JAMIE, BUSTA AND JON DIDN’T HIT ATTACKER …I Was Just Joking

As for Dave’s alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, the L.A. County D.A. won’t charge him with a felony … the case has been passed to the city attorney for misdemeanor consideration. Read More

DABABY NO CHARGES IN NC ESTATE SHOOTING

DaBaby claimed self-defense when he shot a man who randomly breached his North Carolina property — and it looks like prosecutors agree with the rapper — he won’t be charged. Read More

KANYE WEST HITS JAPAN WITH GF CHANEY JONES …Business & Pleasure

It’s still full steam ahead for Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones … the two have gone international, visiting one of Kanye’s favorite countries, Japan. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SLAMS KAEPERNICK AS ‘TRASH’ QB …Questions His Charity ‘in the Hood’ Too

Antonio Brown just unloaded on Colin Kaepernick — saying the quarterback is “trash” on the field … while questioning the QB’s charity work “in the hood” off of it. Read More

The Woman Who Got A Follow & A DM From Drake Due To Her Husband’s Trolling Claps Back On Instagram—” I Did Not Ask For Any Of This”

24 hours later and the Internet is still in shambles and attempting to recover, after Drake pulled the ultimate petty move on an online troll by following his wife on Instagram and sending her a direct message. Fast forward to the present, and now the woman is officially speaking out following the attention from Drake, with a vicious clapback for her haters. Read More

Tyrese Opens Up About Receiving His Mom’s Ashes Ahead Of Mothers Day — “It Puts Everything Into Perspective”

“Transformers” star Tyrese Gibson opened up on Instagram Thursday morning about receiving his mom’s ashes ahead of mothers day weekend. Priscilla Murray’s ashes were delivered to her son following her February 14th death. Gibson revealed, “my mother just got delivered to me in a box.” Read More

‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Explains Staying With Husband Ralph After He Texted Female Assistant Inappropriately — “He’s Not Always Going To Be Perfect”

Drew Sidora confessed that she saw her husband, Ralph Pittman, chatting over text with an assistant who offered him a massage in the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Read More

Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks About Her Daughter’s Battle With High-Functioning Depression & Shares Her Final Message Before Her Passing

Earlier this year, former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, unfortunately, lost her life at the age of 30 after jumping from the balcony of her New York City high-rise apartment. Cheslie’s mother, April Simpkins joined the ladies of Red Table Talk to speak about her daughter’s life and legacy. Read More

LaLa Anthony Speaks About Her Life After Divorce & Co-Parenting Relationship With Carmelo Anthony

In a recent sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God, LaLa Anthony spoke in-depth about her life following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony and how the former couple is navigating a healthy co-parenting relationship. Read More

Russell Wilson’s Former Teammate DK Metcalf Talks About People Referring To Russell As A “Square”

Last month, former football player, and co-host of “The Pivot,” podcast, Channing Crowder, made headlines after he referred to Russell Wilson as a “square.” As we previously shared, Channing said, “Yeah if Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gonna be with him. Russ a square, Russ a square, Russ a square.” Read More

Judge Mathis Receives His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

On Wednesday, Judge Mathis received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Read More

Passenger on United Airlines Flight Arrested After Opening Emergency Door and Exiting Moving Plane

A United Airlines passenger was arrested early Thursday morning after he opened the emergency exit door and slid down the wing of the plane as it was taxiing towards the gate at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Read More

50 Cent on Dave Chappelle Attacker Not Facing Felony Charge: ‘Is the LGBTQ Gonna Kill Dave Right in Front of Us?’

50 Cent took to Instagram Thursday to complain about the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office reportedly declining to file a felony charge against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle during his stand-up spot during the Netflix Is a Joke festival at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl earlier this week. Read More

‘Hurt’ Windsor Man Sues Friends Who Left Him Out of $1M Lotto

A Windsor pizza delivery man has filed suit against his group of friends after being left out of their $1 million lottery prize. Read More

Martin Lawrence Reacts to Drake’s Viral Clapback at Troll Who Made Ghostwriting Joke About Son

Quick to react to these developments was beloved comedian and actor Martin Lawrence, who selected Twitter as his platform of choice when delivering some brief but impactful commentary on the situation. Read More

FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration is limiting the use of one of the vaccines available to combat COVID-19. Read More

You Don’t Say: Khloé Kardashian Jokes Her Rekindled Relationship Story ‘Aged’ Poorly After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloé Kardashian had to relieve some rather foolish moments while watching ‘The Kardashians’ this week. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Will Host the 2022 BET Awards

On Thursday, it was revealed that SAG Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will be the host for “culture’s biggest night,” a.k.a. the upcoming BET Awards 2022. Read More

Garcelle Says She Was Appalled How Whoopi Goldberg Treated ‘The View’ Producers During Her Audition + Recalls Rosie Perez Kicking Her Under The Table: It Was A Shut The F**K-Up-B*tch You’re Talking Too Much Kick!

Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about her unpleasant experience while auditioning for The View, in her book “Love Me as I Am”, the 55-year-old detailed guest hosting on the show in 2015. Read More

Singer Muni Long Says Some Songwriters Get Treated Like Sh*t: You Are The Help & You Have To Be Okay With That [VIDEO]

“Hrs and Hrs” singer/songwriter Muni Long is not holding back as she speaks out for other fellow creatives in the music business. Read More

Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million & Billionaire Status After Prematurely Revealing Details Of His Beats Deal With Apple, New Book Reveals

Looks like Dr. Dre‘s Beats deal with Apple would’ve made him the first hip-hop billionaire, if only he’d kept quiet. Read More

Kehlani Will No Longer Do Interviews: Support The Music Or Don’t, I’m Done

Looks like Kehlani is shutting down any future chances of having a sit down with her for an interview. Read More

Da Brat & Wife Judy Want To Have A Baby On New Season of Reality Show [Teaser]

Brat-A-Tat and Big Booty Judy are returning for a new season of their WeTV reality show. According to the network’s description the couple, Read More

EMIRA D’SPAIN FIRST BLACK TRANSGENDER VICTORIA’S SECRET MODEL Gets Brazilian Butt Lift

The first black transgender Victoria’s Secret Model, Emira D’Spain, has just done a little tune-up on herself … getting a Brazilian butt lift just before summer kicks off. Read More

JERRY JONES CRASH VIDEO SHOWS HE T-BONED CAR… Limped Afterward

Jerry Jones is fortunate to have avoided serious injuries in his car crash on Wednesday … video of the accident shows the Dallas Cowboys owner T-boned a car while traveling at a relatively high rate of speed. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com