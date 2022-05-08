According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,013 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to five.
This week is Ohio’s first reporting week over 10,000 cases since mid-February, and it’s the first time since early March that the 21-day daily average — now at 1,268 — has eclipsed 1,000.
The state averaged about 1,573 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since Feb. 22. Cases are up 26% over last week and 188% over a month ago.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, fifth straight weekly increase was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com