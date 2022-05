GRREAT GAS GIVEAWAY

CLOSE

WE UNDERSTAND THINGS CAN BE A LITTLE UNCERTIAN RIGHT NOW AND FIGURING OUT HOW TO KEEP GAS IN YOUR VEHICLE CAN BE A LITTLE TRICKY BUT 93.1 WZAK AND ATTORNEY GARY HIMMEL ARE HERE TO HELP WITH THE GREAT GAS GIVEAWAY. TUNE IN TO THE SAME SYLK SHOW DAILY AND ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A $50 GAS GIFT CARD ON US 4 TIMES PER DAY. THAT’S RIGHT WERE GIVING YOU FOUR CHANCES EACH DAY TO GET FREE GAS ON US WITH THE GREAT GAS GIVEAWAY POWERED BY ATTORNEY GARY HIMMEL…..IF YOU NEED LEGAL ADVICE CALL 833 GARY NOW, THAT’S 833 427 9669 AND YOUR FAVORITE STATION FOR THE BEST MIX OF R&B….93.1WZAK.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The GREAT GAS GIVEAWAY Contest ends on June 3, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.