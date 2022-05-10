The Bijou Star Files: Jesse Williams Is Doin His Thang On Broadway, Literally

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 10, 2022:

Oh My: Jesse Williams Goes Butt Naked on Broadway and Does Not Disappoint [Photos + Video]

We don't know who snuck their phone into the theater and managed to get a few photos and a clip of Jesse's thang thangin', but we thank you.

AL PRISON ESCAPE PRISON GUARD SHOOTS HERSELF, DIES …Inmate Also Captured

Vicky White, the prison guard who allegedly helped inmate Casey White escape, has died from her self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

‘LITTLE WOMEN: ATLANTA’MS. JUICY SUFFERED STROKE, NOW OUT OF ICU

Ms. Juicy Baby, star of "Little Women: Atlanta," is recovering from a stroke and is now out of the intensive care unit … this according to her agency.

KEVIN SAMUELS DESPERATE 911 CALL Friend Tried To Save His Life

It's clear to tell the woman who was with Kevin Samuels at the time of his medical emergency was desperate to save him, and those questioning whether or not foul play was involved in his death should have their answer … as you can hear in the 911 call.

RIHANNA MOTHER’S DAY DATE NIGHT WITH A$AP

Mommy-to-be Rihanna lit up the night with her Mother's Day get-up … stepping out for date night with Boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Antonio Brown Says There’s “No Racism” In America During Recent Podcast Appearance

For the last few months Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for a number of reasons—but it's his latest comments while on a podcast that have stirred up a fair amount of controversy. During a recent podcast interview, Antonio Browngave his thoughts on a few issues…including his belief that there is "no racism" in America.

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Says $6M Mansion Is For Parties & Office Space

Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors faced a heap of backlash last month when news emerged that the organization had "secretly" purchased a lavish LA mansion with a whopping price tag of $6 million. The home purchased in 2020 has six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage, and office space.

Tokyo Toni Reveals She And Blac Chyna Have A Forthcoming Talk Show

Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna are chasing that mother-daughter money bag!

T.I. Slammed ‘Miserable Mother F***ers’ For Cruel Kevin Samuels Death Comments — ‘Y’all Bullying A Dead Man!’

Rapper-actor-comedian Tip "T.I." Harris was NOT here for people making fun of Kevin Samuels' death on social media last week, so he went live on Instagram to address it.

Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University

Congrats are in order to Anthony Anderson who is now officially a graduate of Howard University. The veteran actor shared that he graduated from the illustrious HBCU over the weekend.

Anonymous Donor Pays Around $300K to Cover More Than 100 Graduates at Texas’ Wiley College: ‘You Are Debt-Free’

Graduates from a historically Black college in Texas were treated to quite a surprise on Saturday, as over 100 students in Wiley College's class of 2022 were told an anonymous donor had paid off their combined remaining balances of about $300,000.

Young Thug and Gunna Facing RICO Charges, Young Thug Taken into Custody

Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL were charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday, according to WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden.

Dave Chappelle’s Chaotic ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ Set Won’t Be Coming To Netflix [Video]

The most talked-about moment from Netflix's first-ever comedy festival — perhaps one of the most talked-about moments from any comedy performance in recent memory — isn't coming to streaming.

Travis Scott Will Continue His Comeback With A Performance At The Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott is set to make his first television appearance at this Sunday's 2022 Billboard Awards, six months after his Astroworld concert tragedy that left ten people dead.

Queen Latifah Is a CoverGirl for the Second Time, New Collection Coming Soon

Queen Latifah and CoverGirl announced that they are partnering once again.

Adreian Payne, Former Michigan State Star, Fatally Shot at 31 [Photos]

Former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne was killed at age 31 in Orlando.

“Dear Mama” Trailer Shows The Story of Tupac and Afeni Shakur [Video]

In celebration of Mother's Day, FX released a brief teaser for the upcoming docuseries Dear Mama, centered around the late 2Pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur.

Pete Davidson Sends Kris Jenner Flowers for Mother’s Day [Photo]

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is still going strong, if Kris Jenner's Mother's Day gifts are anything to go by.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reveal Baby Girl Spent ‘100 Plus Days in the NICU’ on First Mother’s Day

On this Mother's Day, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are opening up about parenthood.

Drew Sidora Left in Tears After Being Repeatedly Gaslit By Husband Ralph on ‘RHOA’ [Video]

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's marriage troubles were on full display during Sunday night's episode of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

August Alsina Confronts Death, Says Hs’s Fighting to Stay Alive [Photo]

August Alsina has worried fans after unpacking lengthy sentiments about death.

Tennessee Governor Signs Collegiate Transgender Athlete Ban

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on Friday signed legislation to prevent transgender women from competing on college sports teams consistent with their gender identity, building on a set of existing laws prohibiting state schools through high school from allowing young transgender women and girls to participate in athletics.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set a Wedding Date

Sam Asghari is one step closer to marrying Britney Spears.

Two Years After Her Divorce, Tisha Campbell Officially Drops ‘Martin’ From Her Name [Video]

Tisha Campbell is reclaiming her maiden name! The actress recently took to Instagram to announce that she's officially divorced from Duane Martin, and she will no longer use the last name Martin.

Dave Chappelle’s Security Company That Failed To Stop Attacker Was The Same Company That Worked At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

The security company used for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival where Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage is reportedly the same company that provided security for Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival.

T-Pain Celebrates Buying His Own Restaurant: Got My Keys Today & I’m Scared As Sh*t

T-Pain is the latest celebrity to throw his hat into the restaurant business.

Regina King’s Cousin Shares Update On Actress Following The Loss Of Her Only Child, Ian Alexander

It's been a few months since the tragic loss of Regina King's only child, Ian Alexander Jr. and it appears the Oscar-winning actress has been keeping a pretty low profile.

Yung Joc Addresses Recent Arrest & Child Abandonment Charges, Claims He’s Been Paying Child Support But His Ex Wants More Money: I Was Paying Her $5000 A Month

It looks like Yung Joc is setting the record straight on his recent arrest!

Juicy J Tells Men ‘There Is Nothing Wrong W/ Paying A Woman’s Bills’

Juicy J is letting it be known that there is nothing wrong with financially spoiling a woman.

Brian McKnight Pens Heartfelt Message About The Loss Of Newborn Son: Our Hearts Ache For You Every Day

Brian McKnight is opening up about the loss of his newborn son.

Officials warn of dangers of fentanyl after deaths of two Ohio State students, including Broadview Heights native

Two OSU students died of apparent accidental overdoses, with the university issuing a warning about fake Adderall pills potentially containing fentanyl.

(Update) Prosecutors Claim Young Thug’s Associates Worked To Get His Permission To Murder YFN Lucci In Jail

As more details emerge about Young Thug and Gunna's indictment, prosecutors allege that Young Thug's associates wanted to murder YFN Lucci who is currently facing murder and racketeering charges.

Biden Administration Program To Provide Free And Discounted Internet Services To Low-Income Families

The Biden Administration moves to make internet services more accessible for Americans. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021.

Dolly Parton and Doja Cat Team Up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Doja Cat…and Taco Bell…for a virtual musical.

Not So Fast: Wendy Williams Reportedly Won’t Be Returning to Television This Fall, Despite What She Says

Wendy Williams says she's coming back to her talk show this fall, but according to sources Wendy's return is "logistically impossible."

Andy Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

A famous Andy Warhol silkscreen of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at a Christie's charity auction Monday night, setting a record for the most expensive piece of American art ever sold.

