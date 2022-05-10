What’s Trending: What Old Wives’ Tale Do You Still Live Believe In As An Adult? [WATCH]

CLOSE

Today in What’s Trending we’re talking about superstitions and old wives’ tales. It came up because Gary was talking about some things his grandmother told him, which has us thinking. Some of the most famous superstitions are if someone sweeps your feet, you have to spit on the broom, if your right hand is itching, you have money on the way, and splitting the pole.

What old wives’ tale do you still live by as an adult that you heard when you were growing up?

