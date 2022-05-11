The Bijou Star Files: What In The Young Thug Is Going On!?

CLOSE

(Update) Prosecutors Use Lyrics From Multiple Young Thug Songs As Evidence In His Indictment, Includes Hit Singles ‘Ski,’ ‘Slatty,’ & More

On Monday, Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta-area Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody. As he’s currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment recalls social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes. Read More

(Video) Young Thug Remains Jailed After First Court Appearance (Update)

As RICO charges were brought against Young Thug yesterday, he made his first court appearance at magistrate court and remains in jail. Read More

Sheriff Confirms Gunna Is Not In Custody But Arrangements Are Being Made (Update)

After news broke that Young Thug and Gunna were among 26 other people who were charged with street gang activity, Gunna was noticeably missing. Read More

District Attorney Of Fulton County Addresses Using Social Media & Music To Secure Young Thug’s Indictment & Says Many Defendants Are Facing Life In Prison (Update)

The District Attorney of Fulton County, Atlanta Police, and Fulton County sheriff held a press conference on Tuesday about Young Thug’s indictment. Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS BROADWAY THEATER RIPS VIDEO LEAKER …’Gross and Unacceptable!!!’

The Broadway theater where Jesse Williams bares it all is blasting the person who snuck a video of him in the buff and then leaked it online. Read More

ELON MUSK I’LL REVERSE TRUMP’S TWITTER BAN …Assuming Deal Closes!!!

Donald Trump might be back in the Twittersphere soon enough — that is, if Elon Musk‘s mega deal to buy Twitter closes … ’cause the guys says 45’s ban was BS. Read More

JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL HAVIN’ A BALL!!!… Eat Raw Cow Testicles

Jake and Logan Paul got a mouthful of cow balls. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLEALLEGED ATTACKER WILL STAY LOCKED UP… Bail Stays the Same

The man arrested for attacking Dave Chappelle will remain behind bars, at least for now … after a judge refused to reduce his bail. Read More

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY THOUSANDS OF INJURIES CITED …By Attys. Repping Folks

The number of people injured at Astroworld last year was astronomically higher than what was first estimated — at least if you believe the attorneys representing the alleged victims. Read More

MIKE TYSON WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES… Over Airplane Attack

Mike Tyson can breathe a sigh of relief — the boxing legend will NOT face criminal charges stemming from his airplane beatdown, Read More

FORMER XXX ACTRESS LISA ANN GOTTA REGULATE TWITTER PORN… Let’s Talk, Elon!!!

Lisa Ann says the new era of Twitter should take decisive action to rein in the wild west of porn within its chambers — an ironic take that is certainly not lost on her. Read More

Apple Announces It Will Permanently Discontinue The iPod 21 Years After Its First Release

Welp, the end of an era has officially come, as it was just confirmed that after 21 years the iconic iPod will be discontinued forever. When it was initially released back in 2001, the iPod changed the music industry forever—but sadly its reign is now over for good. Read More

Diddy Launches New R&B Record Label & Partners With Motown

Diddy’s experience in the music industry has gained him the accolades of one of the most decorated and successful label heads of the 1990s. After years of pursuing other business ventures, it looks like the mogul is getting back to his first love. Read More

Woman Accused of Stealing Man’s $200,000 Watch Collection After Meeting at Miami Club and Going Back to His Place

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $200,000 worth of watches from a man she met at a Miami club. Read More

‘Succession’ Actor James Cromwell Protests Vegan Milk Upcharge at NYC Starbucks by Gluing Hand to Counter

Besides acting, James Cromwell is a recognized animal rights activist—and on Tuesday, he was protesting the extra cost of vegan milk in a New York City Starbucks. Read More

Texas Mother Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Allowing 13-Year-Old Daughter to Marry 47-Year-Old Man

A mother in Texas has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for exposing her 13-year-old daughter to sexual abuse by a 47-year-old under the guise of marriage. Read More

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique in Season 2 of ‘BMF’ After Promising to ‘Put Her Back On’

Less than two months after expressing his desire to cast Mo’Nique in one of his shows, 50 Cent has come through on his promise. Read More

Woman in El Salvador Accused of Having Abortion After Obstetric Emergency Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

A 28-year-old El Salvadorian woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she was accused of having an abortion following a medical emergency. Read More

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Read More

Kehlani Calls ‘Morning Hustle’ Questions ‘Invasive as F*ck,’ Says Interview ‘Felt Like a Mockery’

Kehlani has further addressed an interview that they say “felt like a mockery.” Read More

Firearm Homicides Hit Highest Rate in 25 Years Amid Pandemic, CDC Report Shows

During the first year of the pandemic, the number of gun deaths in the U.S. experienced what experts are calling an unprecedented increase, Read More

Diddy Says He Demanded Travis Scott Perform at BBMAs: ‘I Am Uncanceling the Canceled’

Diddy is taking credit for helping arrange Travis Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld fest tragedy. Read More

Tom Brady to Become Fox Sports’ Lead NFL Analyst When He Retires in Reported 10-Year, $375 Million Deal

Tom Brady already has a new job lined up for when he finally decides to leaves the NFL behind. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Partners With Planned Parenthood to Highlight ‘How to Talk About Abortion’

With the future of Roe v. Wade in the hands of the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood is taking action. Read More

Racist Tweet About Draymond Green Leads Memphis TV Station to Investigate Weatherman

A Memphis TV station is investigating its weatherman after he made a racist remark in a tweet directed at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Read More

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Charged for Allegedly Crashing Weddings and Stealing Gifts

A former sheriff’s deputy in Arizona was arrested Thursday for allegedly crashing at least two weddings and stealing thousands in gifts meant for newlyweds last month, Read More

The Denver Broncos Could Set A Record For The Most Money Spent On A Sports Franchise If Sold For More Than $5 Billion

The sale of the Denver Broncos could break an NFL record if it sells for more than $5 billion. Read More

Mavericks Fans Officially Banned From American Airlines Center for Giving Unwanted Hugs to Chris Paul’s Family Members

Two Mavericks fans have been banned from the American Airlines Center for more than a year and a half for their attempts to give “unwanted hugs” to members of Chris Paul’s family during Game 4 of the Mav and Pheonix Suns’ playoff series. Read More

Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Compton High School’s New Performing Arts Center: This City Is Special & The Young People Living In It Are Special

Dr. Dre is giving back to his hometown community in a major way! Read More

Dave Chappelle Is Not Happy DA Won’t Charge Attacker With Felony, His Attorney Says ‘It’a A Travesty Of Justice’ + Judge Refuses to Reduce $30,000 Bail

Dave Chappelle is not pleased with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s decision to not charge Isaiah Lee with a Felony. Read More

