The Bijou Star Files: You Might Like It But Jesse Williams Doesn’t

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 12, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jesse Williams Says Full Nude Broadway Scene Isn’t That Big of a Deal: “It’s a Body” [Video]

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams made headlines after going full nude during his Broadway performance, but the actor says it’s no big deal. Read More

Wendy Williams Says She Would Like To Have A Sit-Down Conversation With Sherri Shepherd

Days after Wendy Williams stated she wasn’t going to watch Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show, the 57-year-old shared that she would actually like to have a conversation with the daytime host who is ultimately replacing The Wendy Williams Show. Read More

JACK HARLOW RAY J AND BRANDY ARE SIBLINGS???I Had No Idea!!!

Jack Harlow just discovered the connection between Ray J and Brandy, getting schooled on their family history live on air … and it’s all on video and hilarious!!! Read More

KENDRICK LAMAR DROPS ‘MR. MORALE’ COVER, SURPRISE KID… Family Ties Growing!!!

Kendrick Lamar is unveiling 2 big surprises at once — his highly anticipated new album cover, which happens to include the first public image of … his new baby!!! Say what??? Read More

GUNNA LAWYERS SAY HE’S INNOCENT Cops Are Wrong to Use Music against Him

Gunna‘s an innocent and charitable man, and the cops who busted him are wrong to use his music and lyrics against him … so says the rapper’s legal team. Read More

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPEVICKY PISSED AT CASEY WHEN COPS CATCH UP …Blames Him for Staying In ‘F***Ing Motel’

Vicky White urged prison escapee Casey White to flee as cops caught up to the couple … blaming their inevitable capture on his decision to stay in a local motel. Read More

A$AP ROCKY MOVING TRUCKS AT HOME COPS RAIDED No Longer Feng Shui?!?

A$AP Rocky apparently won’t be staying in the house police raided during his arrest … there’s a moving truck parked outside and his stuff’s getting loaded up. Read More

MALIA & SASHA OBAMA SISTERHOOD CELEBRATION!!! Happiest LAX Pickup, Ever.

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s daughters are 2 peas in a pod now that they’re both in Hollywood — and we got a first-hand look at how close they are during an airport pickup. Read More

SELMA BLAIR I FIRST GOT DRUNK AT THE AGE OF 7 …Details Childhood Alcoholism In New Memoir

Selma Blair has struggled her whole life, with pain, alcoholism and now fighting through a battle with MS … all topics covered in her new memoir. Read More

AIRPORT EMERGENCY Pilot Loses Consciousness …PASSENGER LANDS PLANE SAFELY!!!

Sully’s got nothing on this guy … a passenger in a small plane took the controls midair after the pilot became incapacitated … and by a miracle he was able to land the aircraft safely. Read More

DJ KHALED GIVES COACH SPO SHOULDER MASSAGE… During Heat Playoff Game

DJ Khaled pulled a Drake during the Miami Heat playoff game on Tuesday … jumping up from his courtside seat to assist his beloved team — including giving Erik Spoelstra a shoulder massage!! Read More

BOB LANIER NBA Hall Of Famer …DEAD AT 73

Sad news in the NBA world … Hall of Famer Bob Lanier passed away on Tuesday at 73 years old. Read More

Instagram Disables Certain Filters In Texas & Illinois Due To Facial Recognition Laws

On Wednesday, Instagram users in Texas and Illinois may have woken up, grabbed their phones, and been confused. The states have passed a new facial recognition law, which prevents them from using specific filters. Read More

Brooklyn Teen & Friend Recorded TikTok Videos With Loaded Gun When She Was Fatally Shot In Head, Reportedly

A Brooklyn family is mourning this week after 18-year-old Adriana Graham was killed in the lobby of her apartment building. Detectives say the teen and a friend played with a gun while recording TikTok videos … Read More

DaniLeigh Says Her Controversial ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Was “Definitely Ignorant”

DaniLeigh set the innanet ablaze last January when she posted a snippet of her song ‘Yellow Bone,’ which she dedicated to her “light skin baddies.” Read More

Whew! 2 Chainz Reveals His Three Children’s School Tuition Cost $96,530

“It’s mine. I spend it!” When it comes to being a boss, you have to pay the cost. Tonight 2 Chainz shared a text message from his wife, Kesha Epps, revealing the amount due to pay their three children‘s tuition, Read More

Mom Accused of Forcing Her Kids to Drink Bleach and Killing 3-Year-Old Allegedly Blamed Incident on ‘Voodoo’ Spell

A Florida woman was arrested on Mother’s Day after she confessed to forcing her daughters to drink bleach and choking the youngest one to death. Read More

Surfside Condo Collapse Lawsuit Reaches Nearly $1 Billion Settlement

Lawyers for the victims of last year’s Surfside condo collapse announced Wednesday that a $997 million settlement has been reached, Read More

J. Cole Attends Fan’s College Graduation Years After Keeping Promise to Show Up to Her High School Ceremony

J Cole continues to be a class act. Read More

Spain Set to Become First Western Country to Offer Menstrual Leave

Spain is set to become the first European country to offer “menstrual leave.” Read More

‘Forbes’ Reveals 2022’s Highest Paid Athletes

Forbes has revealed its list of the highest-paid athletes of 2022, and once again, LeBron James left his mark. Read More

Ghostface Killah Has Received His Own Day in NYC

May 9 is officially Ghostface Killah Day in New York City. Read More

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Digging Grave for Woman He Allegedly Killed

A South Carolina man died of a heart attack while digging a grave for his girlfriend, who police believe he strangled inside of his home prior to burying her body, Read More

Netflix’s Cheaper Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Could Arrive by End of Year

After it was originally revealed that Netflix was considering exploring cheaper ad-supported plans, the company reportedly told its employees the new subscription option could come as soon as the end of the year. Read More

Young Thug Faces Additional Felony Charges Following Police Raid at His Home

Following his arrest on RICO charges, Young Thug is now facing additional felony charges stemming from authorities raiding his home in Buckhead, Georgia. Read More

Information Wanted in Ohio Sneaker Store Shooting

The Lyndhurst Police Department in Ohio is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in front of the city’s DF Kickz sneaker store on Sunday. Read More

New Research Shows Frozen Testicle Tissue Could Help Restore Fertility Within Male Cancer Patients

New research shows that frozen testicle tissue could help male cancer patients become fertile again. Read More

The USPS Has Launched An Investigation After Los Angeles Woman Found 104 Mail-In Ballots

The United States Postal Service and registrar’s office has launched an investigation after a woman found more than a hundred stolen mail-in ballots while walking her dog. Read More

Mattel Unveils New Inclusive Barbie Dolls With Hearing Aids

Representation matters, and Mattel intends to show it through its recent Barbie Fashionistas doll launch. The latest addition to making the Barbie line includes Barbies with hearing aids to play with dolls just like themselves. Read More

Madonna Launches NSFW NFT Collection Featuring a 3D Depiction of Her Vagina [Video]

Madonna has recently announced her NFT collection in collaboration with the legendary Beeple. Read More

Nike Slams StockX, Says Shoe Marketplace Sells Fake Jordans

The legal battle between Nike and StockX thickens. Read More

Coupled Up? La La Anthony Is Reportedly Dating 26-Year-Old ‘BMF’ Co-Star Da’Vinchi

La La Anthony might have a new man in her life, 26-year-old actor Da’Vinchi who she stars alongside on ‘BMF.’ Read More

Ja Rule Gives Lil’ Kim Credit For Influencing And Paving The Way For Female Rappers [Video]

Ja Rule gave hip-hop fans a glimpse at his rap Mount Rushmore. Read More

Gabourey Sidibe And Fiancé Show Off Their Love And Unconventional Wedding Style In Stunning Shoot [Photo + Video]

The wedding bells are getting louder for Gabourey Sidibe. Read More

Kelly Rowland Explains Now-Deleted ‘Come On My Face’ Tweet: That Statement Was Not That Tone

Songstress Kelly Rowland is learning the importance of punctuation! Read More

Kenya Moore Agrees To Hand Over Financial Statements In Pending Divorce From Marc Daly After Reaching A Confidentiality Agreement

Looks like things are finally moving forward in Kenya Moore’s ongoing divorce from Marc Daly. Read More

Update: DaBaby Says He Put DaniLeigh Out His House Because She Was Stalking The Other Mother Of His Kids, Claims They Were Recently Intimate [VIDEO]

DaBaby is speaking out, addressing DaniLeigh’s recent interview. The rapper took to Instagram Live immediately after the interview began to gain social media traction. Read More

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON SLAMMED BY PETA FOR NEW PUPPY… Should’ve Rescued!!!

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a new puppy to the family for Mother’s Day, but PETA’s taking them to task for buying the pup from a breeder, and not rescuing a pooch from a shelter instead. Read More

Key vote to protect access to abortion fails in the Senate

A key vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, a Democrat-led bill aimed at preserving access to abortion nationwide, failed in the Senate on Wednesday. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com