The Carolina Panthers found out their 2022 schedule Thursday night, which revealed the black and blue will host for of their first five games at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina opens the season September 11th against the Cleveland Browns, before visiting Metlife Stadium for the second straight year to face the New York Giants. The Panthers get their first division test in Week Three, hosting the New Orleans Saints on September 25th.
The NFL assigned one primetime game to the Panthers, as Carolina will host division-rival Atlanta on Thursday night football on November 10th. Carolina will make two trips to the west coast, visiting the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on October 16th, and the Seattle Seahawks on December 11th. The Panthers will close with a pair of divisional opponents away from home, visiting Tampa Bay on January 1st, followed by New Orleans to conclude the regular season.
CAROLINA PANTHERS 2022 SCHEDULE (TIMES ET)
WEEK 1 SEPT 11 CLEVELAND 1:00 PM CBS
WEEK 2 SEPT 18 @NY Giants 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 3 SEPT 25 NEW ORLEANS 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 4 OCT 2 ARIZONA 4:05 PM FOX
WEEK 5 OCT 9 SAN FRANCISCO 4:05 PM CBS
WEEK 6 OCT 16 @LA Rams 4:05 PM FOX
WEEK 7 OCT 23 TAMPA BAY 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 8 OCT 30 @Atlanta 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 9 NOV 6 @Cincinnati 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 10 NOV 10 ATLANTA 8:15 PM AMAZON
WEEK 11 NOV 20 @Baltimore 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 12 NOV 27 DENVER 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 13 BYE
WEEK 14 DEC 11 @Seattle 4:25 PM FOX
WEEK 15 DEC 18 PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM CBS
WEEK 16 DEC 24 DETROIT 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 17 JAN 1 @Tampa Bay 1:00 PM FOX
WEEK 18 JAN 7/8 @New Orleans TBD/TBD
NFL Announces 2022 Carolina Panthers Schedule was originally published on wfnz.com