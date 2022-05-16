The Bijou Star Files: White Child Try’s To ‘Whip’ a Black Child

CLOSE

LITTLE WHITE BOY Whips Door of Black Fam …DAD ARRESTED, ALLEGEDLY ALMOST SHOT DAUGHTER

Per Kaufman County, the Nashes allege that Brunson kept arguing with them on his driveway with a Ruger semi-automatic pistol in hand, which itself isn’t illegal. According to the police, the boy actually came out as well with his dad and challenged the Nashes to a fight! Read More

TOM CRUISE, HELEN MIRREN ON HAND FOR PLATINUM JUBILEE QE2 Shows Up in Person!!!

Queen Elizabeth II may not show for every public event these days, but made sure to come out for this one to celebrate 70 years on the throne … as did Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren. Read More

LOVERS & FRIENDS FESTIVAL FANS TRAMPLED IN VEGAS …After Reports Of Gunfire

There was a scary reminder of the Astroworld tragedy Saturday night in Vegas, when a stampede erupted after people thought they heard gunshots, and several people were trampled. Read More

LOGAN PAUL MAYWEATHER STILL OWES ME ‘A FEW MIL’… See You In Court!!!

Floyd Mayweather remains at the top of Logan Paul‘s s*** list — the YouTuber-turned-fighter STILL hasn’t been paid in full for the bout in June … saying he’s out MILLIONS. Read More

Buffalo Mass Murderer Posted 180-Page Manifesto Detailing Plan To Kill Black People

The suspect accused of fatally shooting ten people and injuring three more at a Buffalo Tops reportedly posted a manifesto that outlined his plans to kill Black people. NBC News reports that it referred to the “great replacement” theory repeatedly. Read More

R. KELLY DEBATE ON MUSIC-MAKING ABILITY …Sparked by Kendrick Lyric

Kelly‘s legacy is being fiercely debated amid new Kendrick Lamarlyrics that touch on the now-disgraced/convicted R&B legend — question being … did he make good music??? Read More

MELANIA TRUMP DR. BIDEN GOT VOGUE COVER, I DIDN’T …Obviously, Media’s Biased

Melania Trump is back on our airwaves, and one of the first things she did since her hubby left office was take shots at Dr. Jill Biden … over none other than a magazine appearance. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS I’M NO LONGER EXPECTING …Announces Miscarriage

Britney Spears says her pregnancy has taken a tragic turn and she’s no longer expecting. Read More

LORI HARVEY DRAGGED FOR WEIGHT-LOSS REGIMEN …Major Calorie Deficit

Lori Harvey is the latest celeb to get dragged through the mud for detailing her weight-loss journey — which serves as just another lesson for the rich and famous … don’t say anything. Read More

GUNNA GOT FAMILY, BIZ AFFAIRS IN ORDER …Before Turning Himself In

Gunna was a busy man before surrendering to authorities in his RICO case … carving out time to see family and making sure his business plans were in line before turning himself in. Read More

DIDDY CANCEL CANCEL CULTURE!!!I Support Travis And Morgan

Diddy has hopped on the newest train in pop culture … the one canceling cancel culture. Diddy said, “As a music family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard. Read More

YOUNG THUG SUFFERING IN ‘DUNGEON-LIKE’ CONDITIONS …Lawyer Demands Release on Bond

Young Thug‘s incarceration for allegedly running a crime syndicate is not going well … in fact, his attorney says the famed rapper is being put through hell. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH NEW MUSIC WITH BEYONCE?!? Dream Might Come True

Tiffany Haddish says she’s a coy person, so she’s really trying hard not to spill the beans about a rumored music project with Beyonce … but there’s a lot of smoke that could lead to something fire! Read More

New York Supermarket Mass Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To First-Degree Murder Charge Following Attack That Killed 10 People

An 18-year-old white man is in police custody after carrying out a mass shooting at a New York supermarket. Judge Craig Hannah arraigned Payton S. Gendron in the Buffalo City Court and charged him with first-degree murder. The suspected shooter pleaded not guilty. Read More

India Arie Highlights Black Music Vs. Culture After Jack Harlow Learned Of Brandy And Ray J’s Family Ties

India Arie caught the interview and seemed less than amused in a series of posts made to her Insta Story. Read More

Keyshia Cole Makes It Clear That She Misses Antonio Brown…“A Lot”

New celebrity dating rumors seem to pop up every day, as your faves love to keep their fans guessing regarding their love life—but now Keyshia Cole is the latest to be at the center of speculation thanks to her recent posts on social media. Read More

Here’s The List Of Winners From This Year’s Billboard Music Awards

It’s all about the digits today as the entertainment industry gears up for the Billboard Music Awards. A few artists, including Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Kanye West, have earned over 10 nominations. Read More

Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Gifts Clark Atlanta University Graduates With LLC (Exclusive Photos)

During Clark Atlanta University’s 33rd commencement ceremony, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole announced plans to give every graduate a new LLC! Read More

Blac Chyna Set To Face Off Against Model Alysia Magen In Upcoming Celebrity Boxing Match

Blac Chyna recently revealed that she is stepping into the Celebrity Boxing ring to fight for a charity of her choice and we got the drop on who she’ll be squaring up with on the big day! Read More

President Biden Addresses The Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage With Plans To Increase Supply As Soon As Possible

As the nation continues to grapple with the concerning shortage of baby formula, Americans are increasingly calling on President Biden to step in and fix the issue—and he recently addressed the nation with what he plans to do about it. Read More

Elon Musk Announces That Deal To Buy Twitter Is “Temporarily On Hold”

It’s only been a few weeks since Elon Musk practically broke the Internet with the news that he intended to buy Twitter for almost $45 billion—but based on his recent tweets, that game-changing deal may not come to fruition after all. In a simple tweet, Elon Musk announced that his not-yet-finalized deal to buy Twitter has officially been put on hold. Read More

‘Vasectomy’ Google Searches Increase In Texas After Roe V. Wade Draft Is Leaked

While Roe v. Wade draft leak seemingly showed the 1973 ruling to be overturned, people are turning to Google and showing more of an interest in learning about a vasectomy. Read More

Omarion Steps Into The Shade Room In Response To Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Sermon About Kevin Samuels

As we previously reported, the Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church took a moment to bring up Kevin while addressing the congregation. He stated… Read More

Netflix Updated Its Culture Guidelines And If You Don’t Like Their Content, You Can Quit

Netflix updated its company culture guidelines, and now they are making the rounds on social media thanks to the content in the “Artistic Expression” section. Read More

Teen Arrested For Fleeing & Eluding As Part Of Her Bucket List

A Florida woman’s dreams came true when she was arrested for fleeing and eluding, an experience she says she has always wanted. Read More

Chris Rock Says He Has Most Of His Hearing Back Following Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock says he is recovering just fine after the now-infamous Will Smith slap. Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Trusted Her Own Intuition At Bill Cosby’s Home

Actress Garcelle Beauvais may have escaped being one of Bill Cosby’s victims by trusting her instincts during a night at his home. Read More

Pennsylvania Mother Sues TikTok After Her Daughter Died Trying To Perform ‘Blackout Challenge’

A Pennsylvania mother has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform TikTok after her adolescent daughter died trying to perform a trend called the “blackout challenge.” Read More

New Study Reveals Potential Connection To Sudden Death Syndrome Death (SIDS)

A new study may have the answer to the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Read More

Xscape And SWV Lands An Unscripted Series Produced By Mona Scott-Young

Xscape and SWV have scored a new unscripted series produced by Mona Scott-Young. Read More

Congrats: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married in Santa Barbara — For Real

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — for real this time. Read More

Family Members Arrested After 3-Year-Old Dies During Exorcism

Family members of a 3-year-old girl who died during an apparent exorcism hosted in the backroom of a California church have been arrested in connection with her death. Read More

Lock Him Up: Groom Found Guilty for Attempted Sexual Assault of His Wife’s Bridesmaid Days Before Wedding [Video]

A Pennsylvania jury found a groom guilty of sexually assaulting one of his wife’s bridesmaids two days before his wedding. Read More

Bobby Brown Says He Believes Ex-Wife Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive Today If They Had Not Divorced

R&B singer Bobby Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Whitney Houston and believes the iconic singer would still be alive today had they not gotten divorced. Read More

Dave Chappelle – Netflix Responds To Employees Who Boycotted His Comedy Special Over Trans Jokes: If It’s Hard To Support Our Content, Netflix May Not Be The Place For You

Netflix is showing full support for their “controversial” content creators, including Dave Chappelle . Read More

KEVIN SAMUELS FAMILY REFUSES FUNERAL $$$… GoFundMe Is A Fake

Kevin Samuels‘ family says an imposter is behind a GoFundMe created to raise money for his funeral expenses, and even though they were offered the cash … they won’t accept the money. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT HITS BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS …Comeback TV Performance

Travis Scott‘s comeback is officially in full effect — the guy just hit the Billboard Music Awards, marking his first televised gig since the Astroworld tragedy. Read More

FRENCH MONTANA Loses Dog Bite Suit …MUST PAY NEARLY $130K!!!

French Montana just got screwed by his pooch — because a jury just awarded his pool guy a bunch of money over French’s dog biting the man. Read More

MASS SHOOTING ANOTHER ONE AT SOCAL CHURCH …Multiple Victims, 1 Suspect

Another mass shooting appears to have happened just a day after one claimed the lives of 10 people on the East Coast — now, it’s occurred in California … at a church, no less. Read More

Diddy’s Show-Stopping Hosting Abilities & JT’s Viral Wardrobe Malfunction Got Everyone Talking About The Billboard Music Awards!

With Diddy at the helm as the host, it was no surprise that this year’s Billboard Music Awards were definitely a must-see event. From Diddy’s opening show performance, multiple wardrobe changes and social justice tributes along with City Girls member JT’s viral wardrobe malfunction, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards had everyone talking! Read More

