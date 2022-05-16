CLOSE

Ben Crump is reporting live from Buffalo, New York where 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron just mass murdered 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets. The Buffalo mass shooting was a product of a hate crime that followed after he published a 180-page document to an anonymous message board before attacking the predominately black neighborhood.

The son of the oldest victim that passed away, 86-year-old Ruth Elizabeth Whitfield, joins Civil Rights and Personal Injury Attorney Ben Crump to discuss the tragic events, the climate of the city, and the legacy of his mother.

Ben Crump Discusses Anti-Black Hate, Son Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Opens Up On Tragedy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com