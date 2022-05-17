The Bijou Star Files: Buffalo Shooter Is Blaming COVID??

CLOSE

Kin of alleged Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron roll out COVID defense for slaughter

Relatives of Buffalo’s supermarket-slaughter suspect are copping the COVID defense, telling The Post on Monday that the teen likely snapped because of his paranoia and isolation due to the pandemic. Read More

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL officials this week, then host teammates in Bahamas

This will be a busy week for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers attempting to defy the odds in 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Nearly 30 years ago, the Orlando Magic entered the NBA Draft Lottery with a 1.52% chance of winning — the worst odds of any team. But they defied those odds, leaping from No. 11 to No. 1, becoming the biggest longshot to ever win and selecting Michigan star Chris Webber. Only two other teams since the weighted lottery system debuted in 1990 have had similar luck, snagging the top pick with less than 2% odds: The Chicago Bulls in 2008 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Read More

RAJON RONDO ALLEGEDLY PULLED GUN ON MOM OF KIDS… Threatened Her Life During Outburst

The NBA tells TMZ Sports it is aware of the report and working on getting more information on the alleged incident. Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS TILL DEATH DO US PART …Share Pics of Cali Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very much head over heels in love … just check out the pics of their legal wedding in Santa Barbara. Read More

LYFT DRIVER GIVES COUPLE THE BOOT AFTER RACIST COMMENTS

A Lyft driver wasn’t about to allow a racist couple into his vehicle — getting in a nasty back and forth with the two — before ultimately giving them the boot. Read More

DALLAS ATTACK Black Family Targeted By White Boy With Whip AFRAID IT COULD HAPPEN AGAIN

The black family targeted by a young white boy who showed up at their front door with a whip are afraid it could happen again … telling us the cops never seized the weapon. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’M AN S.I. SWIM COVER MODEL!!!

Kim Kardashian can add another magazine cover to her collection — she’s the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Read More

