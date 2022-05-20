The Bijou Star Files: Diddy, At What Age Do Girls Start Dating?

CLOSE

Diddy Speaks On Concerns He Has About His Daughters Dating: I’ve Scrubbed All Their Socials, They Do Not Have Boyfriends

It looks like Diddy isn’t too fond of his teenage daughters dating! Read More

KFC Worker Saves Kidnapped Woman’s Life After Finding Note ‘Begging For Help’

A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) worker in Tennessee saved the life of a woman who was allegedly being kidnapped after she took action after seeing a note from the woman asking for help. Read More

QUAVO FEUD WITH OFFSET, MIGOS BREAK-UP???… I Just Can’t (Won’t) Say

Quavo and Offset are on the outs again, and this time it means Migos is done as a group — at least that’s the online buzz, and Quavo isn’t doing anything to put out that fire. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER ALLEGEDLY STABBED ROOMMATE… Hit with Attempted Murder Charge

Attacking Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl is opening an even bigger can of worms for Isaiah Lee, who’s now facing attempted murder charges … for a separate incident. Read More

BOBBY SHMURDA PRAISES ‘RAP LYRICS’ BILL IN NY STATE Now What About Georgia?!

Bobby Shmurda is dancing for joy … literally, now that the New York State Senate has signed off on the “Rap Music on Trial” bill. Read More

MASTER P NO ONE SHOULD BE IN JAIL FOR MARIJUANA… Weed Like Them Freed!!!

Master P says no one should be behind bars for low-level marijuana offenses, and he’s not just blowing smoke … Read More

CHRIS BROWN CONGRATS, RIHANNA!!!Posts About New Baby

Chris Brown wants Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to know he wishes them nothing but the best in welcoming their baby boy to the world. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY CALL US MOM & DAD Welcome Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents … welcoming a baby boy to the world. Read More

BRONX ZOO Elephant In Legal Battle …TREAT THIS ANIMAL AS A HUMAN AND FREE HER!!!

There’s an incredible case before the highest court in New York … a case in which an animal rights org has filed legal docs asking the judges to give an elephant at the Bronx Zoo the same rights as a person … to sue over illegal confinement in order to gain freedom. Read More

ROBERT GRIFFIN III DEFENDS BRONNY’S WHITE PROM DATE… ‘Leave These Kids Alone’

Robert Griffin III is firing back at the racist haters attacking LeBron James‘ son, Bronny, for taking a white classmate to prom … saying, “LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE!!!” Read More

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE WOMAN CONFRONTED FOR TAKING ALL THE FORMULA …I Need Some Too!!!

Tensions are running high among mothers needing baby formula in the United States … and that’s even more apparent in a new video making the rounds on social media. Read More

GEORGE W. BUSH ASTOUNDING FLUB …Equates Putin’s Invasion To W’s Iraq Invasion

It’s maybe the most incredible gaffe of the year — and that’s saying something — former President George W. Bush tried to take aim at Vladimir Putin, and it boomeranged right back on him. Read More

CA SHOOTING KIDS RUN IN FEAR DURING PLAYGROUND SHOOTING …Davante Adams’ Cousin Killed

A horrifying and heartbreaking video has surfaced of a kid’s game of tag interrupted by gunfire which killed a man near a California playground. Read More

CHARLES BARKLEY To Heckling Dubs Fans …I’M GOING TO ‘F*** YOUR MAMA!!!’

Charles Barkley had a ruthless comeback after a bunch of Warriors fans heckled him on Wednesday … saying, “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f*** your mama!!” Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS TEMPORARILY SWEARING OFF SEX, BOOZE, JAVA!!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can’t keep their hands or their mouths off each other — we know that by now — and that makes their latest revelation shocking … no sex! Read More

FLAVOR FLAV I’VE GOT A 3-YEAR-OLD SON!!!

Flavor Flav has a new mouth to feed — after taking a paternity test, it’s been confirmed he has a 3-year-old son, who will now bear Dad’s surname. Read More

MASTER P LEGALLY SINGLE!!!

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he’s only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. Read More

DAYMOND JOHN OFFERS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FAMILY OF SLAIN BUFFALO SECURITY GUARD

Daymond John is offering financial aid to the family of the security guard killed in the Buffalo shooting … reaching out after discovering the guy was a big fan of his. Read More

Sean Paul Says Beyoncé Once Confronted Him About Dating Rumors That Started To Circulate After They Collaborated On ‘Baby Boy’

There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Sean Paul‘s 2003 hit single “Baby Boy,” is a classic. Read More

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Used Nearly $2 Million In Funds To Pay Brother & Child’s Father For Services

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors recently made headlines for addressing her lavish LA mansion purchase. Now, BLM tax documents reveal her brother and child’s father were paid with donated money. Read More

Wells Fargo Allegedly Held Fake Job Interviews For Minority Candidates For Jobs That Were Already Promised To Others

Wells Fargo is at the center of another highly-controversial headline involving discrimination practices—and this instance involves the fraudulent interview process enacted by the company. Read More

SpaceX Flight Attendant Was Paid $250,000 Amid Sexual Misconduct Claim Against Elon Musk, Report Says

According to a report from Insider, a former SpaceX flight attendant was paid $250,000 as part of a severance agreement after a sexual misconduct allegation was brought forth against Elon Musk in 2016. Read More

Watch Kanye West Take His Kids to School in a Fire Truck

If your dad is Kanye West, ​​​why be chauffeured around in luxurious foreign whips when you can ride to school in a fire truck? Read More

Mom Charged After Son Brought Her Gun to His Second Grade Class, Where It Discharged in Backpack and Grazed Student

A Chicago mother has been charged with child endangerment after her second-grade son took a gun to school, which later discharged in his backpack and grazed a classmate. Read More

Stephen Glover on ‘Atlanta’ Casting Kevin Samuels for Role Originally Intended for Steve Harvey

Thursday, Atlanta concludes its third year with the Donald Glover-directed episode “Tarrare,” bringing to an end one of the most rewarding and provocative seasons of television in recent memory. Read More

Viola Davis Says Director Once Referred to Her by His Maid’s Name: ‘He Called Me Louise’

Viola Davis has revealed that a director she worked with earlier in her career once referred to her by the name of his maid. Read More

Lil Durk Has Received 8 More RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications

Fresh off earning his first No. 1 solo album on the Billboard 200, Lil Durk has added several more certifications to his expanding trophy case. Read More

LeBron Shouts Out ‘Nephew’ Adonis Imitating Him After Drake Shares Video of Son Shooting Hoops in Lakers Jersey

Drake’s love of basketball is definitely rubbing off on his son Adonis. Read More

Drunk Man In New York Shoots EMT In The Shoulder In Ambulance Vehicle

A drunk man who was under the supervision of ambulance service workers shot one of the EMTs in the shoulder. Read More

Students At Cincinnati High School Posted Racist ‘Blacks Only,’ ‘Whites Only’ Signs Over Water Fountains [Video]

Three students at a high school in Cincinnati are reportedly facing punishment after they uploaded pictures of racist signs that they posted over water fountains. Read More

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus Is Making A Comeback But Won’t Include Some Notable Acts

“The Greatest Show On Earth” is returning! The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus is being revived less than a decade after they ended. Read More

$3 Million Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Leads Auction Dedicated to the Legendary Ball Player

A 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Rookie Card is leading the auction in Christie’s Six Rings Legacy of the GOATauction. Read More

Grand Jury Indicts Buffalo Supermarket Shooter on First-Degree Murder Charge

The 18-year-old white man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder. Read More

Chris Brown Lands Multi-Year Residency Deal With Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas

It looks like fans will see Chris Brown a little more often. Read More

Judge Rules Civil Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby Can Go Forward

Nearly a year after Bill Cosby was freed from a Pennsylvania prison on a technicality, the infamous comedian is set to begin a civil sexual assault trial. Read More

Wendy Williams Scores Victory In Wells Fargo Battle, Court Appoints Guardian Over Her Fortune

Wendy Williams is one step closer to regaining access to her money. Read More

‘BMF’ Costar DaVinchi Allegedly Paid A $1.4 Million Cash Bond For Lil Meech To Be Released + Lil Meech Speaks Out [Photos + Video]

Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, was recently arrested for allowing his apparent love for expensive jewelry to lead him to allegedly steal a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. Read More

Lil Nas X Will be Honored at 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

The “Industry Baby” is going to be recognized by… well, the industry. Read More

Watch Cardi B’s Tutorial Video Of How To Change Diapers With Extra Long Nails

Cardi B really nailed the diaper demo. Read More

Bobby Brown Shares What Ended Bravo Reality Series With Whitney Houston: Money, Me & Andy Didn’t Get Along

R&B legend Bobby Brown is opening up about what ended his reality series Being Bobby Brown. Read More

Tristan Thompson Told Khloe Kardashian ‘You’re Never Leaving Me’ Prior To Him Cheating & Fathering Another Woman’s Child

Tristan Thompson made an interesting comment to Khloe Kardashian prior to their inevitable split that seemingly hasn’t aged too well. Read More

Cardi B Shares Why She Likes To Bring Awareness To Important Causes: I Don’t Get Political In My Music, But I Use The F***K Out Of My Platform

Rap artist Cardi B dedicates her platform to more than just posting pretty pictures. Read More

Tracee Ellis-Ross Opens Up About Her Former Series ‘Girlfriends’ Coming To An Abrupt End: We Had 13 More Episodes To Do–We Never Did Them

While it’s been many years since the hit series “Girlfriends“ came to an end, fans are still curious as to why the popular show ended in such an abrupt way. Read More

