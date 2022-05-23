The Bijou Star Files: The Reason For Destiny Child Is Revealed

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 20, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below
Singer Tank’s Interview: ‘On working with Kelly Rowland and how Destiny’s Child was set up to adore Beyoncé’
Kelly Rowland Let Fans Know What She’s Done For That “D”
Kelly Rowland is giving us a glimpse of what she’ll do for that D! Read More
THE SECRET FORMULA EMERGENCY SHIPMENT ARRIVES… Oh Baby, Finally!!!
The eagle has landed for desperate parents, and it couldn’t have come at a more needed time … replenished baby formula is here, even though it’s far from a permanent fix. Read More
KOURTNEY & TRAVIS It’s Wedding Day …A D&G AFFAIR, BRIDE’S DRESS STUNS!!!
Well, it’s official … the bride and groom appear to have exchanged vows in front of friends and family — and Kourtney’s wedding dress may just be the highlight of what looks to be a very extravagant affair. Read More
WHOOPS! NO DEER IN THE HEADLIGHTS HERE …Mom Sees Red Over Baby!!!
Nobody puts baby in a corner, and more importantly — nobody steps on their head by mistake … especially when it comes to deer, as this poor fella learned the hard way. Read More
PETE DAVIDSON BYE BYE ‘SNL’ …Moving, Hilarious Goodbye
Pete Davidson ended his 8-year stint on “SNL” Saturday night, telling jokes that were laced with truth and humor. Read More
BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING SCAMMER TARGETS SECURITY GUARD GOFUNDME …Tried to Steal Thousands?!?
In another gut punch for the family of the Buffalo security guard killed in the mass shooting, a scammer allegedly tried to steal thousands of dollars from their crowdfunding account. Read More
RICK ROSS CAR & BIKE SHOW UNDERWAY …Vroom, Start Your Engines!!!
Rick Ross‘s Georgia estate looks more like 5 different dealerships on one lot — because his first annual Car and Bike Show is underway … and it’s a who’s-who of automobiles. Read More
FLAVOR FLAV I’M STEPPING UP AND PAYING CHILD SUPPORT …But Still Owes Tens Of Thousands
Flavor Flav is making monthly child support payments for his 3-year-old son, but he’s still got a pretty big balance owed to his baby mama. Read More
NANCY PELSOI BANNED FROM COMMUNION IN S.F…. Bishop PO’d Re: Abortion
Nancy Pelosi won’t be receiving the body of Christ anytime soon — at least not her in hometown — as one of the holy shot-callers there says it’s a no-go … all over abortion. Read More
TRISTAN THOMPSON STYLIN’ WITH TRUE!!! As Khloe Parties In Italy
Khloe Kardashian is far far away from home, celebrating her sister Kourtney‘s wedding, so while she’s gone Tristan Thompson is performing daddy duty, and it’s pretty cute. Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT NIKE DROP GETS OVER 1M ENTRIES IN 30 MINS FOR SHOES …First Since Astroworld
Travis Scott still has the golden touch, or at least a VERY loyal group of fans, because his first merchandise drop since Astroworld just went crazy online. Read More
AKADEMIKS CALLS CAP ON MIGOS BREAKUP …I Just Spoke to Offset!!!
When DJ Akademiks talks, hip hop pays attention — which is why he joined us on today’s episode of “TMZ Hip Hop” to drop jewels and share his intel on some big stories. Read More
NIPSEY HUSSLE THE MARATHON CONTINUES … GROWING!!!Estate Drops Cannabis Doc
Nipsey Hussle‘s family is making sure the cannabis empire he’d started to build still comes to fruition, despite his tragic death. Read More
CRUISIN’ THE WORLD CRUISE SHIP BECOMES HOME TO RETIRED COUPLE… Way Cheaper Than Seattle!!!
A couple in Seattle Washington decided the cost of living there was too damn high, and their solution was to ship out and stay … because they’re now living pretty much full time on a cruise ship! Read More
‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR SHAWN BOOTH FREAKS OUT OVER WILD SNAKE …It’s Somewhere in My House, But I Don’t Know Where!!!
‘Bachelorette’ star Shawn Booth, who was once engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, has been having lots of sleepless nights … cause he discovered a snake in his house … a snake that is now lurking somewhere inside! Read More
Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Say That Publicizing Their Martial Issues On ‘LHHATL’ Helped Other Couples
For the last decade, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have let audiences into the toughest parts of their marriage courtesy of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” but during a recent interview the couple revealed that their issues have actually helped others. Read More
Fans Believe Travis Barker Moved To Calabasas For Kim Kardashian — Not Kourtney, Like He Claimed On Reality Show
Fans of “The Kardashians” think they’ve caught Travis Barker telling a white lie after analyzing a recent episode of the Hulu series. Read More
(Video) Celebrity MUA Olivia Song Has A Message For “Miserable” Black Women Who Have A Problem With Her Wearing Braids
On Thursday, celebrity MUA, Olivia Song, had a few interesting things to say to women who questioned her Blackness. After getting chin and arm lipo, Olivia shared a post on her IG page of a commenter allegedly mentioning she wants to be Black. Read More
Florida Man Charged With Misdemeanor Battery After Viral Video Captured Him Using Racial Slurs & Attacking A Black Woman
Kevin Troy Williamson is behind bars after he was arrested on Friday for attacking a Black woman Rayme McCoy. Read More
Lil Baby Gets Candid On Social Media And Asks “Does Real Love Even Exist?”
When he’s not topping the charts, collaborating with his fellow hip hop artists or performing to sold-out shows, Lil Baby likes to engage his fans on social media—but many of them were likely not expecting his candid thoughts on love. Taking to Twitter, Lil Baby asked if real love exists, and fans quickly used his tweet to comment on his on/off relationship with former girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Read More
Drunk Driver Kills Three Women in Accident on Long Island
A 30-year-old man died Saturday after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City. Read More
Nick Cannon On YSL Indictment: ‘The System Isn’t Designed For Us’
Nick Cannon is opening up about the YSL indictment. Read More
Lupe Fiasco is Going to be Teaching a Class at MIT
Lupe Fiasco is trading backpack rap for, well, just backpacks. Read More
Lil’ Kim Honors The Notorious B.I.G. on 50th Birthday at Star-Studded Gala
This is a love story. Read More
Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces Run for Congress
Bill De Blasio is, once again, running for office. Read More
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Declares State Of Emergency To Prevent Price Gouging Amid Formula Shortage
New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency on Sunday to keep the price of baby formula down amid a shortage. Read More
Will Smith Had A Vision That His Career Would Be “Destroyed” Before Chris Rock Incident
Will Smith says that he had a vision that his career would be “destroyed” before the Chris Rock incident. Read More
Biden Administration Discussing Possible Prisoner Trade To Free Brittney Griner, Sources Say
WNBA star Brittney Griner could soon be free. Sources say that the Biden administration is discussing the possible prisoner trade between Russia and the United States. Read More
Say What Now? Texas High School Senior Prank Causes ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Damages, Shuts Down Classes [Video]
A high school prank gone wrong sent students in Texas home for summer break two days early this week after what administrators are referring to as an act of “significant vandalism.” Read More
Bobby Brown’s Wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Says She Doesn’t Focus On His Past Relationship With Whitney Houston: “I’m The Yin, To His Yang”
Bobby Brown’s wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, says she doesn’t focus on his past relationship with Whitney Houston. Read More
Ex-Hospital Worker in Missouri Charged With Patient’s Death 20 Years Later
An ex-hospital worker in Missouri has been charged with the murder of a patient who died 20 years ago while under her care. Read More
Wendy Williams Does Not Agree With The Court Appointing Her A Financial Guardian
Wendy Williams isn’t too happy with a judge appointing her a guardian to manage her finances. Read More
Ciara Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Future’s Hilarious Reaction to Her ‘SI’ Swimsuit Cover
Ciara’s son Future Zahir definitely had some thoughts about his mom’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Read More
The Congressional Black Caucus Calls For Student Debt Cancellation
The Congressional Black Caucus joined the chorus of voices calling on President Joe Biden to cancel student debt. Read More
Tik Tok Announces A New Crediting Tool to Help Ensure Black Creators Get Their Just Due
TikTok is introducing a creator crediting tool that allows users to directly tag and credit videos using a new button in the app. The feature will roll out over the next few weeks. Read More
‘Bad Boys 4’ Was Never Halted After Will Smith’s Oscar Smack, Sony’s Chairman Says: That Movie’s Been In Development And Still Is
Will Smith’s viral Oscars moment didn’t stop all of his movie checks from coming in. Read More
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Planning To Raise New Baby In Barbados, Inside Sources Say
Looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will not be raising their child in the U.S. Read More
G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome Second Child [Photo]
On Thursday (May 19), the couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl, their second child together who was born on Tuesday (May 17). Read More
