The Bijou Star Files: The Reason For Destiny Child Is Revealed

Singer Tank’s Interview: ‘On working with Kelly Rowland and how Destiny’s Child was set up to adore Beyoncé’

Kelly Rowland Let Fans Know What She’s Done For That “D”

Kelly Rowland is giving us a glimpse of what she’ll do for that D! Read More

THE SECRET FORMULA EMERGENCY SHIPMENT ARRIVES… Oh Baby, Finally!!!

The eagle has landed for desperate parents, and it couldn’t have come at a more needed time … replenished baby formula is here, even though it’s far from a permanent fix. Read More

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS It’s Wedding Day …A D&G AFFAIR, BRIDE’S DRESS STUNS!!!

Well, it’s official … the bride and groom appear to have exchanged vows in front of friends and family — and Kourtney’s wedding dress may just be the highlight of what looks to be a very extravagant affair. Read More

WHOOPS! NO DEER IN THE HEADLIGHTS HERE …Mom Sees Red Over Baby!!!

Nobody puts baby in a corner, and more importantly — nobody steps on their head by mistake … especially when it comes to deer, as this poor fella learned the hard way. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON BYE BYE ‘SNL’ …Moving, Hilarious Goodbye

Pete Davidson ended his 8-year stint on “SNL” Saturday night, telling jokes that were laced with truth and humor. Read More

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING SCAMMER TARGETS SECURITY GUARD GOFUNDME …Tried to Steal Thousands?!?

In another gut punch for the family of the Buffalo security guard killed in the mass shooting, a scammer allegedly tried to steal thousands of dollars from their crowdfunding account. Read More

RICK ROSS CAR & BIKE SHOW UNDERWAY …Vroom, Start Your Engines!!!

Rick Ross‘s Georgia estate looks more like 5 different dealerships on one lot — because his first annual Car and Bike Show is underway … and it’s a who’s-who of automobiles. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV I’M STEPPING UP AND PAYING CHILD SUPPORT …But Still Owes Tens Of Thousands

Flavor Flav is making monthly child support payments for his 3-year-old son, but he’s still got a pretty big balance owed to his baby mama. Read More

NANCY PELSOI BANNED FROM COMMUNION IN S.F…. Bishop PO’d Re: Abortion

Nancy Pelosi won’t be receiving the body of Christ anytime soon — at least not her in hometown — as one of the holy shot-callers there says it’s a no-go … all over abortion. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON STYLIN’ WITH TRUE!!! As Khloe Parties In Italy

Khloe Kardashian is far far away from home, celebrating her sister Kourtney‘s wedding, so while she’s gone Tristan Thompson is performing daddy duty, and it’s pretty cute. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT NIKE DROP GETS OVER 1M ENTRIES IN 30 MINS FOR SHOES …First Since Astroworld

Travis Scott still has the golden touch, or at least a VERY loyal group of fans, because his first merchandise drop since Astroworld just went crazy online. Read More

AKADEMIKS CALLS CAP ON MIGOS BREAKUP …I Just Spoke to Offset!!!

When DJ Akademiks talks, hip hop pays attention — which is why he joined us on today’s episode of “TMZ Hip Hop” to drop jewels and share his intel on some big stories. Read More

NIPSEY HUSSLE THE MARATHON CONTINUES … GROWING!!!Estate Drops Cannabis Doc

Nipsey Hussle‘s family is making sure the cannabis empire he’d started to build still comes to fruition, despite his tragic death. Read More

CRUISIN’ THE WORLD CRUISE SHIP BECOMES HOME TO RETIRED COUPLE… Way Cheaper Than Seattle!!!

A couple in Seattle Washington decided the cost of living there was too damn high, and their solution was to ship out and stay … because they’re now living pretty much full time on a cruise ship! Read More

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR SHAWN BOOTH FREAKS OUT OVER WILD SNAKE …It’s Somewhere in My House, But I Don’t Know Where!!!

‘Bachelorette’ star Shawn Booth, who was once engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, has been having lots of sleepless nights … cause he discovered a snake in his house … a snake that is now lurking somewhere inside! Read More

Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Say That Publicizing Their Martial Issues On ‘LHHATL’ Helped Other Couples

For the last decade, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have let audiences into the toughest parts of their marriage courtesy of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” but during a recent interview the couple revealed that their issues have actually helped others. Read More

Fans Believe Travis Barker Moved To Calabasas For Kim Kardashian — Not Kourtney, Like He Claimed On Reality Show

Fans of “The Kardashians” think they’ve caught Travis Barker telling a white lie after analyzing a recent episode of the Hulu series. Read More

(Video) Celebrity MUA Olivia Song Has A Message For “Miserable” Black Women Who Have A Problem With Her Wearing Braids

On Thursday, celebrity MUA, Olivia Song, had a few interesting things to say to women who questioned her Blackness. After getting chin and arm lipo, Olivia shared a post on her IG page of a commenter allegedly mentioning she wants to be Black. Read More

Florida Man Charged With Misdemeanor Battery After Viral Video Captured Him Using Racial Slurs & Attacking A Black Woman

Kevin Troy Williamson is behind bars after he was arrested on Friday for attacking a Black woman Rayme McCoy. Read More

Lil Baby Gets Candid On Social Media And Asks “Does Real Love Even Exist?”

When he’s not topping the charts, collaborating with his fellow hip hop artists or performing to sold-out shows, Lil Baby likes to engage his fans on social media—but many of them were likely not expecting his candid thoughts on love. Taking to Twitter, Lil Baby asked if real love exists, and fans quickly used his tweet to comment on his on/off relationship with former girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. Read More

Drunk Driver Kills Three Women in Accident on Long Island

A 30-year-old man died Saturday after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City. Read More

Nick Cannon On YSL Indictment: ‘The System Isn’t Designed For Us’

Nick Cannon is opening up about the YSL indictment. Read More

Lupe Fiasco is Going to be Teaching a Class at MIT

Lupe Fiasco is trading backpack rap for, well, just backpacks. Read More

Lil’ Kim Honors The Notorious B.I.G. on 50th Birthday at Star-Studded Gala

This is a love story. Read More

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces Run for Congress

Bill De Blasio is, once again, running for office. Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Declares State Of Emergency To Prevent Price Gouging Amid Formula Shortage

New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency on Sunday to keep the price of baby formula down amid a shortage. Read More

Will Smith Had A Vision That His Career Would Be “Destroyed” Before Chris Rock Incident

Will Smith says that he had a vision that his career would be “destroyed” before the Chris Rock incident. Read More

Biden Administration Discussing Possible Prisoner Trade To Free Brittney Griner, Sources Say

WNBA star Brittney Griner could soon be free. Sources say that the Biden administration is discussing the possible prisoner trade between Russia and the United States. Read More

Say What Now? Texas High School Senior Prank Causes ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Damages, Shuts Down Classes [Video]

A high school prank gone wrong sent students in Texas home for summer break two days early this week after what administrators are referring to as an act of “significant vandalism.” Read More

Bobby Brown’s Wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Says She Doesn’t Focus On His Past Relationship With Whitney Houston: “I’m The Yin, To His Yang”

Bobby Brown’s wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, says she doesn’t focus on his past relationship with Whitney Houston. Read More

Ex-Hospital Worker in Missouri Charged With Patient’s Death 20 Years Later

An ex-hospital worker in Missouri has been charged with the murder of a patient who died 20 years ago while under her care. Read More

Wendy Williams Does Not Agree With The Court Appointing Her A Financial Guardian

Wendy Williams isn’t too happy with a judge appointing her a guardian to manage her finances. Read More

Ciara Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Future’s Hilarious Reaction to Her ‘SI’ Swimsuit Cover

Ciara’s son Future Zahir definitely had some thoughts about his mom’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Read More

The Congressional Black Caucus Calls For Student Debt Cancellation

The Congressional Black Caucus joined the chorus of voices calling on President Joe Biden to cancel student debt. Read More

Tik Tok Announces A New Crediting Tool to Help Ensure Black Creators Get Their Just Due

TikTok is introducing a creator crediting tool that allows users to directly tag and credit videos using a new button in the app. The feature will roll out over the next few weeks. Read More

‘Bad Boys 4’ Was Never Halted After Will Smith’s Oscar Smack, Sony’s Chairman Says: That Movie’s Been In Development And Still Is

Will Smith’s viral Oscars moment didn’t stop all of his movie checks from coming in. Read More

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Planning To Raise New Baby In Barbados, Inside Sources Say

Looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will not be raising their child in the U.S. Read More

G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome Second Child [Photo]

On Thursday (May 19), the couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby girl, their second child together who was born on Tuesday (May 17). Read More

